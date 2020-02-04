BLOG: Schools seem to process FOIL requests more slowly

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The speed at which Freedom of Information Law requests are processed varies significantly from government entity to government entity.

At one end you have the state of New York, where you can wait 6 months to a year or even longer to receive the information, depending on what you are seeking.

Municipalities seem to quickly process FOIL requests. The city of Glens Falls has an excellent track record. Over the last few years, I have FOILed for documents such building permits, correspondence to city officials related to the downtown protests and labor contracts. I have received them all back in less than a week and sometimes they are turned around on the same day. I filed a request seeking building permits issued in 2019 on Sunday evening and got the request back from City Clerk Bob Curtis that next morning.

School districts seem to be a different story. There usually is not that quick of a turnaround.