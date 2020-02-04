BLOG: Schools seem to process FOIL requests more slowly

The speed at which Freedom of Information Law requests are processed varies significantly from government entity to government entity.
At one end you have the state of New York, where you can wait 6 months to a year or even longer to receive the information, depending on what you are seeking.
Municipalities seem to quickly process FOIL requests. The city of Glens Falls has an excellent track record. Over the last few years, I have FOILed for documents such building permits, correspondence to city officials related to the downtown protests and labor contracts. I have received them all back in less than a week and sometimes they are turned around on the same day. I filed a request seeking building permits issued in 2019 on Sunday evening and got the request back from City Clerk Bob Curtis that next morning.
School districts seem to be a different story. There usually is not that quick of a turnaround.
For example, on Jan. 27, I filed a FOIL seeking the employment contract and current salary for Jeff Keller, the principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School. Keller has been suspended with pay by the school pending an investigation into some sort of alleged misconduct, possibly related to testing. I was informed that same day by the district that an additional 20 days would be needed to process this request. I should receive that information no later than Feb. 26.
It struck me as odd that this much time is needed to send me a contract and salary information. You would think that this information would be in a computer somewhere readily available. I was not asking for obscure information or something that would have to be retrieved from archives – just an administrator’s employment agreement and salary.
It is the same situation in Cambridge, where I am looking into another issue regarding a school business official who has been absent. I made a request on Jan. 21 and was informed that same day that the district would need another 20 days to process my request.
Now, I play the waiting game.
