BLOG: School tax cap growth factor to be 1.23%

School districts may not have much room to increase taxes, as they put together their 2021-2022 budget, according to a calculation of the inflation factor.

The tax levy growth factor is 1.23%, according to the New York State School Boards Association. This is a key component of factoring each district’s tax cap and is based upon the consumer price index, according to a news release from the association.

This is the lowest percentage since it was 0.12% for the 2016-17 budget. Last year, it was 1.81%.

Although it is often referred to as a 2% cap, the tax cap for school districts is based on formula that also takes into account exemptions for capital expenses and payments-in-lieu-of-taxes.

If districts want to exceed the cap, they need a super majority of 60% of voters to approve.

The New York State School Boards Association would like the state to make tweaks to the law including setting 2% as the floor — regardless of inflation — and ensuring that a district’s tax cap cannot be negative, according to Brian Fessler, director of governmental relations.

A negative cap has happened in cases where districts have debt coming off the books. They also want PILOTS to be included in the calculation.

