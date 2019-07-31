Saratoga County was listed as the top market to get a mortgage in New York state, according to SmartAsset.
The personal finance website analyzed data based upon mortgage approval rates, interest rates, average five-year borrowing costs and property taxes, according to a news release.
Saratoga County had a loan funding rate of 66.51%, five-year borrowing costs of $86,222 and $21,128 in property taxes paid during that time.
Warren County ranked 10th with a loan funding rate of 65.66%, borrowing costs of $87,222 and average property taxes of $21,195.
The median home value in the state is just shy of $300,000. In Albany, it is $159,000.
To see the study including an interactive map, visit https://smartasset.com/mortgage/new-york-mortgage-rates#newyork.
