The state Board of Regents announced Monday that it would like a $2 billion increase in aid to schools, which they said would provide a minimum of a 1% increase for all schools.
The proposal calls for a $1.9 billion increase in the basic Foundation Aid grant. That money is awarded on a per-pupil basis according to a formula that is based on need.
The plan would phase in the full formula during the next three years for a total of $4.7 billion in additional Foundation Aid. The rest of the money would go toward specific aid for BOCES expenses, transportation and capital projects. The Regents is also proposing to set aside $26 million to expand universal prekindergarten programs and also summer inclusion prekindergarten programs for students with and without disabilities.
“The Board of Regents and I continue to make it our mission to ensure equity and excellence in education for all children, and our priorities and proposals build upon this work to further these critical efforts,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said in a news release. “These funds would provide school districts with the resources they need while laying the foundation to best support our youngest children, bolstering educator diversity and recruitment and providing tools to make sure that our schools are positive and culturally-responsive learning environments.”
Regent Beverly L. Ouderkirk, who is co-chairperson of the State Aid Committee and represents this area of the state on the board, said it is a good proposal.
“To provide true equity in our schools, we need to ensure that we are on a path to fully funding Foundation Aid. Working with my colleagues on the Board of Regents, we have proposed a Foundation Aid formula that meets the needs of school districts who must keep pace with inflation and demographic changes while recognizing the realities of the state’s fiscal restraints,” she said in a news release.
The fiscally conservative Empire Center already blasted the proposal in a blog posted by its Research Director E.J. McMahon with the headline “Regents flunk finance (again)” and pointing out that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is projecting a $6 billion budget deficit next year – largely driven by the growth in Medicaid spending.
The Education Conference Board, which is made up of school superintendents, business officials and other advocates, recommended a $2.1 billion increase in school aid. They also want to loosen the property tax cap restrictions.
The blog goes on to say that Cuomo indicated in his mid-year financial plan that he would cut $3 billion from Medicaid spending. Another $3 billion will have to be found elsewhere.
McMahon said that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie indicated that the Democrats would favor higher taxes rather than spending reductions. This is on the heels of the 2017 federal tax reform, which capped at $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes that people can deduct on their federal return. That has pushed taxes higher for New York’s higher-income earners.
The Empire Center also pointed out that New York’s per-pupil elementary and secondary spending topped $23,000 in 2017, which is 89 percent than the national average. That is increased from New York being 45% higher than the national average in 1997 and 65% in 2007.
