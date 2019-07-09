This old duffer is out of practice.
I haven’t played real golf in at least six years when my friend and golfing buddy moved back to Pittsburgh.
I wasn’t that good, but it was an enjoyable way to pass the time. I gave it up after I got married because I didn’t have anyone to play with and after my son was born in 2017, there went my remaining free time.
I got a chance to visit the Sunnyside Par 3 course in Queensbury on Tuesday to get some photos for a story I was writing about their improvements they have made to the clubhouse. Their golf instructor, Patrick Turley, invited me to take a few practice swings.
I hit only air for the first three tries and then made a divot. I finally made contact with a nice straight shot. I repeated the process for my second and third balls, but they veered to the right.
I used to ply at that 9-hole course back in my first go-around at The Post-Star as a copy editor, so it was nice to get out again. I think a Par 3 course is more my speed if I were ever to take up the game again. You can play a round in about an hour in 15 minutes or hour and a half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.