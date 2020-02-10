You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: One FOIL request fulfilled
BLOG: One FOIL request fulfilled

Whitehall Central School District

Whitehall Junior-Senior High School is seen in this file photo. The district has responded to my FOIL request seeking information about the suspended junior-senior high school principal. 

 Michael Goot

Here is an update to a blog post I made last week about not receiving back in a timely manner the two Freedom of Information Law requests I made seeking information about two school administrators.

The day after that post, I received my request back from the Whitehall Central School District about Jeff Keller, principal of the junior-senior high school, who is currently suspended.

In June, he had signed a two-year contract that set his salary at $102,795.26 for 2019-2020 and $107,795.26 for 2020-2021.

Keller does not have tenure. 

I am monitoring further developments at the district. The Whitehall Board of Education is set to meet in executive session today at 5 p.m.

I am still seeking information about what happened to Cambridge School Business Manager Beth Coates, who is not working, and Wes Clark, a former business manager at Greenwich and Cambridge is filling in at a rate of $500 per day. He is working about 2 ½ days per week, according to Superintendent Douglas Silvernell. 

Silvernell said Coates is planning to retire.

I am hoping to find out more information about that situation this week.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

