BLOG: One FOIL request fulfilled

Here is an update to a blog post I made last week about not receiving back in a timely manner the two Freedom of Information Law requests I made seeking information about two school administrators.
The day after that post, I received my request back from the Whitehall Central School District about Jeff Keller, principal of the junior-senior high school, who is currently suspended.
In June, he had signed a two-year contract that set his salary at $102,795.26 for 2019-2020 and $107,795.26 for 2020-2021.
You have free articles remaining.
Keller does not have tenure.
I am monitoring further developments at the district. The Whitehall Board of Education is set to meet in executive session today at 5 p.m.
I am still seeking information about what happened to Cambridge School Business Manager Beth Coates, who is not working, and Wes Clark, a former business manager at Greenwich and Cambridge is filling in at a rate of $500 per day. He is working about 2 ½ days per week, according to Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.
Silvernell said Coates is planning to retire.
I am hoping to find out more information about that situation this week.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.