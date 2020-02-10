BLOG: One FOIL request fulfilled

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here is an update to a blog post I made last week about not receiving back in a timely manner the two Freedom of Information Law requests I made seeking information about two school administrators.

The day after that post, I received my request back from the Whitehall Central School District about Jeff Keller, principal of the junior-senior high school, who is currently suspended.

In June, he had signed a two-year contract that set his salary at $102,795.26 for 2019-2020 and $107,795.26 for 2020-2021.

Keller does not have tenure.

I am monitoring further developments at the district. The Whitehall Board of Education is set to meet in executive session today at 5 p.m.

I am still seeking information about what happened to Cambridge School Business Manager Beth Coates, who is not working, and Wes Clark, a former business manager at Greenwich and Cambridge is filling in at a rate of $500 per day. He is working about 2 ½ days per week, according to Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.

Silvernell said Coates is planning to retire.

I am hoping to find out more information about that situation this week.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

