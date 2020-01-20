BLOG: N.Y. ranked 13 in list of most-educated

New York ranked 13th in a study by the personal finance website WalletHub about the most educated states.

The analysis took into account criteria such as the percentage of adults age 25 and older with at least a high school diploma, average unity quality and the gender gap in educational attainment, according to a news release.

Here is how New York stacked up:

40th in percentage of high-school diploma holders;

30th in the percentage of adults who had an associate’s degree or other college experience;

9th in percentage of bachelor’s degree holders;

5th in average university quality;

23rd in the racial gap in educational attainment.

50th for having the smallest difference between the share of female bachelor’s degree holders and their male counterparts

These various criteria were factored into a composite score.

Massachusetts topped the list of most-educated states followed by Maryland, Colorado, Vermont and Connecticut.

Mississippi was at the bottom of the back followed by West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

To see the study, click HERE.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

