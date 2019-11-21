{{featured_button_text}}

Funds continue to pour into the campaign coffers of NY-21 Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb.

MoveOn announced Wednesday that it has endorsed Cobb and that $50,000 was contributed to her campaign. The MoveOn organization created a fundraising page and raised $50,000 from its members and supporters directly for the campaign. 

The move was in response to what the political action committee called incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s “grandstanding stunt” during the impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee.

Stefanik has been dubbed a “rising star” by President Donald Trump for her questioning of witnesses in the House impeachment. Last week, Stefanik attempted to ask questions before she was authorized to do so.

Cobb has raised over a million dollars last week after Friday’s public impeachment hearings.

MoveOn criticized Stefanik for her votes to repealing the Affordable Care Act, opposing raising the minimum wage, opposing the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and voting against environmental protections.

MoveOn Education Director said Cobb has worked to start a health clinic to provide care to rural committees, served on HIV/AIDS outreach committees providing testing and education, and will work to protect health care for Americans. She also will address the gun violence epidemic, fight climate change and reform the criminal justice system.

“Tedra Cobb, is a dedicated public servant who has spent a career fighting to improve access to health care. She would be a welcome change from Donald Trump and his star enabler, Rep. Elise Stefanik,” said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, in a news release. “Stefanik has repeatedly prioritized loyalty to Trump over her constituents’ interests, including going so far as to vote to attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act and take away health care from tens of millions of people.

"Stefanik's behavior during Trump’s impeachment hearings displayed a complete lack of loyalty and respect to the Constitution and our Democracy. Given that, this district will become more competitive in 2020 and MoveOn members are going to do their part to help ensure the people of upstate New York vote Stefanik out,” Epting said.

