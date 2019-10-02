Stewart’s Shops was occupying my thoughts a lot on Monday.
No, I didn't need another cup of coffee.
That morning, The Post-Star got paid a visit from Kris Vanderzee, the city’s code enforcement officer. He was upset that I had written that the proposed Stewart’s on Ridge Road was going to be on the agenda for Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting, when it was not going to be reviewed. The engineers for the project needed more time to work on their plans. It will be taken up at the November meeting, ensuring that I will be writing about it again.
In my defense, the project was still listed on the board packet posted on the city's website.
The review for this project has been dragging on for nearly 6 months, and Stewart’s has gone out of their way to make changes to accommodate neighbor’s concerns, including installing a sidewalk around the perimeter of the property and adding more landscaping. Yet, the neighbors are still not satisfied and are concerned about increased traffic. It seems like they will not be happy with any development of the lot, which has been vacant for eight years since Time Warner Cable relocated their operations. The property is just sitting there and not benefiting anyone. The new store will generate more tax revenue for the city, whose residents often complain about high taxes.
Later in the day, I thought about Stewart’s again as I got a news release from Stewart’s press spokesperson that the company was filing a lawsuit against a municipality for the first time its 75-year history. The village of Voorheesville is blocking the company’s efforts to build a new store where Smith’s Tavern once stood on Maple Avenue. After 9 months of review by boards and after the company expended significant resources on development, the village in 2017 enacted a moratorium that halted all development. This stopped the construction of a larger store, which the company said in the news release would benefit the needs of the growing Voorheesville community.
Earlier this year, the village changed the zoning of the parcel, which prevented new shop construction from moving forward, and prompted the lawsuit.
“As an employee and family-owned company, we’ve historically been able to use a common-sense approach, working with our municipal partners to develop win-win solutions,” Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake said in a news release. “In this case, we made our concerns clear regarding the path the village was taking and the fact that our former shop was not able to meet the needs and demands our customers. That shop has since closed. The fate of potential Stewart’s development is now in the hands the Albany County Supreme Court. We remain confident that we will be able to return to the Village of Voorheesville and offer the residents a shop that can serve the needs of the community.”
I wonder if litigation could happen in Glens Falls. The Planning Board in September voted to table the application so the company could bring back designs with different configurations on the lot.
Stewart’s could have built the store on the Time Warner Cable parcel, but wanted to acquire the two adjacent parcels to improve the site design. Its current plan does not require any variances.
I think that the board should vote up or down on the project as it stands. If it meets the legal requirements, I don’t see how the board can dictate how a private company wants to lay out a project on the property it owns.
