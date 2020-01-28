BLOG: It may be déjà vu all over again in Whitehall school district

When I checked my email late Monday morning and saw news tips about the Jeff Keller, the principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School, being suspended and rumors swirling as to the reason, I immediately thought “here we go again.”
It is important to state that we do not know all the facts at this point and Keller is entitled to due process, but so far, it seems similar to what the district faced in 2015, when state education officials were in the district office investigating as then-Interim Superintendent William Scott came in to start his first day on the job on May 1.
Little was known at first, but as information came out, we learned that the issue had to deal with state testing. School officials had improperly copied test materials that were supposed to stay under wraps until it was time to administer the tests. A total of 88 student tests were invalidated because of the issue, the junior-senior high school principal at the time resigned and two teachers were suspended for most of the 2015-2016 school year.
District officials will not say why Keller was placed on administrative leave with pay but one clue that it may have to do with an issue with state testing is Anthony Muller, deputy district superintendent for the local BOCES, was present in an executive session held before the Board of Education’s regular meeting. Muller serves as testing integrity officer for BOCES. Also present was school labor attorney Jay Girvin.
Whitehall is by no means the only school district to be caught up in a testing controversy. In the last few years, I have written about misadminstration state tests in Granville and Corinth.
If it is an issue with state testing again in Whitehall, it would be unfortunate as it seemed like the district had turned a corner with improvement in its graduation rate. Superintendent Patrick Dee has been at the helm since 2016 and it seemed like the district was on stable footing. It would be a shame to undue all that progress.
Another question is how are students affected in all of this. They are the ones with the most to lose.
