BLOG: It may be déjà vu all over again in Whitehall school district

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I checked my email late Monday morning and saw news tips about the Jeff Keller, the principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School, being suspended and rumors swirling as to the reason, I immediately thought “here we go again.”

It is important to state that we do not know all the facts at this point and Keller is entitled to due process, but so far, it seems similar to what the district faced in 2015, when state education officials were in the district office investigating as then-Interim Superintendent William Scott came in to start his first day on the job on May 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Little was known at first, but as information came out, we learned that the issue had to deal with state testing. School officials had improperly copied test materials that were supposed to stay under wraps until it was time to administer the tests. A total of 88 student tests were invalidated because of the issue, the junior-senior high school principal at the time resigned and two teachers were suspended for most of the 2015-2016 school year.