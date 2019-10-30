It’s amazing how fast a building can come down.
I covered the beginning of the demolition of the old OTB building on South Street on Monday and as of Wednesday morning, there is just a pile of rubble at the site. I think it is going to take five times as long to remove the debris as it did to remove the building.
I am so glad to see it come down. I drove by it every day and saw a decrepit, dilapidated building that has sat vacant for six years after OTB moved across the street in late 2013. The city purchased the building in January 2018 for $415,000 as part of its redevelopment plans.
Jim Martin, former city economic development official who is now works for the LA Group consulting firm, had a comment at the demolition saying that he could still smell cigarette smoke when he toured the building.
The next steps are for the buildings on either side — the former Daily Double and the former Juicin’ Jar to come down.
This will clear the way for the development of The Market — a 10,000-square-foot building that will house a year round farmers market and community events.
The roughly $3 million project will brighten up that whole street.
