Before and after

On the left is a file photo of the old OTB building on South Street. On the right is what is left after demolition work started on Monday to clear the way for redevelopment of the site into The market, a year round farmers market and community events space.

 MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

It’s amazing how fast a building can come down.

I covered the beginning of the demolition of the old OTB building on South Street on Monday and as of Wednesday morning, there is just a pile of rubble at the site. I think it is going to take five times as long to remove the debris as it did to remove the building.

I am so glad to see it come down. I drove by it every day and saw a decrepit, dilapidated building that has sat vacant for six years after OTB moved across the street in late 2013. The city purchased the building in January 2018 for $415,000 as part of its redevelopment plans.

Jim Martin, former city economic development official who is now works for the LA Group consulting firm, had a comment at the demolition saying that he could still smell cigarette smoke when he toured the building.

The next steps are for the buildings on either side — the former Daily Double and the former Juicin’ Jar to come down.

This will clear the way for the development of The Market — a 10,000-square-foot building that will house a year round farmers market and community events.

The roughly $3 million project will brighten up that whole street.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

