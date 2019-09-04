It’s that time of the year again. Back to school, but also a new television season.
Year-round programming and cable television has kind of diluted the impact of the networks rolling out their fall shows. I often say one of the reasons why I look forward to the fall season is so I no longer have to see the ubiquitous commercials running all summer about shows “coming this fall to (insert network here).”
Sometimes when shows like “Cavemen,” a 7-episode 2013 ABC flop that was based upon the short-lived GEICO commercial pitchmen, and “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer” — a four-episode 1998 show from the defunct United Paramount Network about Abraham Lincoln’s butler and drunken shenanigans at the Whitehouse, make the schedule, you wonder what the networks have passed on.
Both shows have made TV Guide's all-time worse lists, by the way.
In 2009, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had a funny line about the new fall lineups, which are presented in May to advertising buyers in New York. He said these ad representatives need Dr. Phil to give them therapy because the network is likely going to cancel 90% of the shows they have presented, and the buyers keep coming back to these presentations every year to see what shows being touted as the latest sure-fire hits.
I haven’t seen anything really that has piqued my interest and I have limited room on my DVR and time to watch more shows.
Among some of the highlights I have seen so far are Jimmy Smits’ return to television with “Bluff City Law,” and about a father and daughter law firm in Tennessee and former “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle” star Patricia Heaton portraying a woman who goes from being a teacher to becoming a doctor in “Carol’s Second Act.”
As a student of TV history, I am looking forward to the record-breaking 21st season of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on NBC. The show will surpass the original “Law & Order,” which was dumped in 2010 after the 20th season in favor of the misbegotten “Law & Order: Los Angeles” spin-off.
I had been hoping that SVU would hang on to break the record that the parent show shared with “Gunsmoke” as the longest running dramas in television history.
As a game show fan, I am looking forward to the 48th season of “The Price is Right” on CBS, as well as the 37th season of syndicated “Wheel of Fortune” and 36th season of “Jeopardy!” I am glad that “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is winning his battle with pancreatic cancer.
One complaint, perhaps as a byproduct of the popularity of streaming and on-demand TV, TV Guide has not provided a grid where I can see the shows at a glance and what shows are up against other shows I like. DVR technology has made it so that everybody can set up their own individual grid of what they want to watch.
Happy viewing!
Feel free to drop me a line about what shows you are looking forward to seeing.
