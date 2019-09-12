I love a chance to learn about the good that people do in the community.
I had not been familiar with Stan Rummel, the retired assistant principal at Glens Falls High School, until Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark told me about a tribute event, which I covered this past Sunday at the high school.
I got to listen to wonderful anecdotes from people at the ceremony about a man who spent 30 years in the position and was responsible for handing out discipline, which he did in a firm, but fair manner.
He also kept in touch with his students, sending them handwritten notes when they reached a milestone in their lives. Rummel would also include a newspaper clipping along with his words of wisdom.
It is people like Stan Rummel who make a community thrive and they need to be recognized in the media.
As part of my business beat, I also get to learn about new ventures and people who are fulfilling the own American dream of owning their own business.
I also am responsible for covering politics and trying to understand how policies being debated in Washington and Albany will affect people in our community.
In my career, I also have had the chance to interview presidential candidates, ride in a hot air balloon and on a tall ship and be suspended by wires in air covering a cutting-edge project at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.
It’s a multi-faceted job and I love it.
I have been a reporter for 18 years and I cannot see myself doing any other career.
