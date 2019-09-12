{{featured_button_text}}

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Stanley Rummel tribute

Retired Glens Falls High School Assistant Principal Stanley Rummel was greeted by former student Linda Strainer following a tribute event held Sunday to celebrate Rummel's 77th birthday. Part of the job of being a reporter is to recognize people doing great work in the community like Rummel.

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

I love a chance to learn about the good that people do in the community.

I had not been familiar with Stan Rummel, the retired assistant principal at Glens Falls High School, until Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark told me about a tribute event, which I covered this past Sunday at the high school.

I got to listen to wonderful anecdotes from people at the ceremony about a man who spent 30 years in the position and was responsible for handing out discipline, which he did in a firm, but fair manner.

He also kept in touch with his students, sending them handwritten notes when they reached a milestone in their lives. Rummel would also include a newspaper clipping along with his words of wisdom.

It is people like Stan Rummel who make a community thrive and they need to be recognized in the media.

As part of my business beat, I also get to learn about new ventures and people who are fulfilling the own American dream of owning their own business.

I also am responsible for covering politics and trying to understand how policies being debated in Washington and Albany will affect people in our community.

In my career, I also have had the chance to interview presidential candidates, ride in a hot air balloon and on a tall ship and be suspended by wires in air covering a cutting-edge project at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.

It’s a multi-faceted job and I love it.

I have been a reporter for 18 years and I cannot see myself doing any other career.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

