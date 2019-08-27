In other business comings and goings, 16 Handles in Queensbury has closed.
The eatery, which allows people to craft their own sundaes by lifting levers to dispense different types of ice cream and frozen yogurt and add their own toppings, had its last day on Sunday.
A representative from the business confirmed the closure in an email, but did not provide further details.
The business opened in December 2015 in the Queensbury Plaza off Upper Glen Street. It was the second location in upstate New York. Melissa and Josh Hadcock, who opened the first one in Clifton Park, also started this one.
Before that, it was home to Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt.
I have been to the one in Clifton Park a couple of times and I always thought it was a novel concept — building your own sundae — but there is a lot of competition in the dessert market including Martha’s Dandee Cream.
