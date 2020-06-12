BLOG: Glens Falls seniors say thank you with prank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite the students being taught from home for nearly 3 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students at Glens Falls High School still managed to pull off the traditional senior prank.

Overnight, students placed a giant sign over the entrance that read: “FOR SALE. Vacant since March. 100 rooms, 2 full size gyms, turf field, swimming pool, auditorium, limited parking. Call 518-GFH-2020.”

Taped to the back of the sign was a handwritten note that said the class hoped to make school officials laugh a little and asked that the district would leave the sign up for a bit. The pranksters offered to come back and take down the sign. It also said that the seniors are appreciative of the school officials.

Rather than being upset, school officials were elated with the prank.

“This is why we LOVE our seniors. While we do NOT condone senior pranks, we smiled big when we saw the spirit of this year’s extraordinary Class of 2020 early this morning.”

This hilarious banner and the incredibly respectful handwritten note taped to the back of it made us laugh and tear up at the same time.

“Thank you, seniors, for bringing back a bit of ‘normal’ fun on what would have been the last day of classes for your high school career. As it turns out, we already had a banner ready to go up today to honor you, so we simply replaced yours with even more love for the Class of 2020. #GFNationProud.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

