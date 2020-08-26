BLOG: Getting back out into the field

Michael Goot reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In this age of COVID-19, reporters have been doing their jobs remotely. I worked mostly from my apartment in Halfmoon for a few months, but I have been in the office more recently.

With a few exceptions, including some political events and rallies, I am still mostly communicating with people through email or phone and watching meetings on YouTube and Zoom.

It was nice to actually get out of the office and talk to people face to face on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the reason I was out in the field was to cover the aftermath of the strong storms that dumped 6 inches of rain over Whitehall.

Sometimes, I’m amazed at the power of Mother Nature. During my drive around Whitehall, I saw a tree that was tiled at an angle, another split in half down the middle and another one uprooted and resting up against a house.

I am glad that nobody got injured during the storm and hope that people will be able to rebuild and get back to some semblance of normal.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

