BLOG: Getting back out into the field
BLOG: Getting back out into the field

In this age of COVID-19, reporters have been doing their jobs remotely. I worked mostly from my apartment in Halfmoon for a few months, but I have been in the office more recently.

With a few exceptions, including some political events and rallies, I am still mostly communicating with people through email or phone and watching meetings on YouTube and Zoom.

It was nice to actually get out of the office and talk to people face to face on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the reason I was out in the field was to cover the aftermath of the strong storms that dumped 6 inches of rain over Whitehall.

Sometimes, I’m amazed at the power of Mother Nature. During my drive around Whitehall, I saw a tree that was tiled at an angle, another split in half down the middle and another one uprooted and resting up against a house.

I am glad that nobody got injured during the storm and hope that people will be able to rebuild and get back to some semblance of normal.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

