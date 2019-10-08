{{featured_button_text}}
Delgado and Stefanik

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck has held 26 town halls and counting so far this year and Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is about to hold her second and third. 

Freshmen congressman Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, already has hosted 26 town halls since taking office in January.

Delgado has touted that fact in a campaign advertisement, which intersperses clips of the meetings and talks about bills he has worked on to address rural broadband and farmers’ issues.

By contrast, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has hosted one town hall meeting this year, which was held in May at Saratoga Town Hall.

However, she is holding two “Coffee with your Congresswoman” forums in Lowville and Johnstown on Thursday as Congress in the second week of a two-week break.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The events will take place at 10 a.m. the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912 at 7744 W. State St. in Lowville and at 3 p.m. at the Johnstown Senior Center at 109 E. Main St.

Stefanik said this is the 22nd and 23rd “Coffee with Your Congresswoman” she has hosted during her nearly five-year tenure.

Delgado is proceeding a breakneck pace compared with Stefanik and could easily break the hundred mark if he is in congress for a few more terms. 

Speaking of advertisements, the GOP National Committee has already launched advertising against Delgado, saying he is not addressing issues such as prescription drug prices and health care, but focusing on “endless investigations” and impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments