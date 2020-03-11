BLOG: Fort Edward school district had some control over their financial situation

The Fort Edward Union Free School District is in a tough financial situation — facing a $1.3 million gap in its 2020-2021 budget.
However, the situation was not entirely outside of the district’s control, but was the result of decisions undertaken by school officials over the last decade.
The district has been hit with some challenges including having to pay back to Washington County $1.7 million in taxes that were not paid by WCC, the real estate company that owned the land where that contained General Electric dewatering plant.
What I do not understand is that Fort Edward village, town and school officials knew that the dewatering plant was a temporary operation. GE needed to remove the water from the sediment that the company was dredging from the Hudson River as part of its effort to clean up the PCBs.
During the time that the plant was in operation, both municipalities and the district were benefiting from the tax revenue generated by a nearly $73 million total assessment on the two parcels that contained the plant.
The district was able to reduce its tax rate from about $24 per $1,000 of assessed value during the year before the plant came online to $19 the first year afterward.
When the plant ceased operation in 2015, WCC defaulted on the taxes and also sued to reduce its assessment. A settlement was reached to decrease the assessed value of the parcels. They are now assessed at $7.6 million.
The Fort Edward school district did not have to lower its tax rate as much as it did. It could have set aside some of this extra revenue in fund balance to prepare for when the dredging operation stopped.
The district could have made reductions in staffing or the bargaining units could have made concessions to ease the financial burden.
School officials tapped their fund balance to make up the gap between revenues and expenses — as many districts do. However, Fort Edward has drained its surplus and can no longer rely on that money.
As I have covered school districts, I have noticed that the problem with using fund balance — say $300,000 to close budget gaps — is that you have automatically have built in a gap of that size in next year’s budget. And since salary and benefit costs continue to rise every year, that $300,000 gap grows.
The board on Monday voted to do a full merger study with either Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls. This would allow Fort Edward to get in-depth information about what pros and cons of being annexed by one of the large districts.
Hopefully, the district will be able to make some tough choices to get their finances back on track.
