BLOG: Fort Edward school district had some control over their financial situation

The Fort Edward Union Free School District is in a tough financial situation — facing a $1.3 million gap in its 2020-2021 budget.

However, the situation was not entirely outside of the district’s control, but was the result of decisions undertaken by school officials over the last decade.

The district has been hit with some challenges including having to pay back to Washington County $1.7 million in taxes that were not paid by WCC, the real estate company that owned the land where that contained General Electric dewatering plant.

What I do not understand is that Fort Edward village, town and school officials knew that the dewatering plant was a temporary operation. GE needed to remove the water from the sediment that the company was dredging from the Hudson River as part of its effort to clean up the PCBs.

During the time that the plant was in operation, both municipalities and the district were benefiting from the tax revenue generated by a nearly $73 million total assessment on the two parcels that contained the plant.

The district was able to reduce its tax rate from about $24 per $1,000 of assessed value during the year before the plant came online to $19 the first year afterward.

