I am working on a story about how residents and downtown businesses feel about the protests that have been occurring downtown and they are not too happy.
When I tried to talk to some business owners a few weeks ago about the situation, they did not want to comment too much on the record about how they felt.
So, I took another take. I filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the city for correspondence related to the protests and got information about that people are not too happy with the ruckus that is being created downtown including someone who wrote to Mayor Dan Hall because of worry about Glens Falls’ image.
You have free articles remaining.
“People who come to us for our charm, arts, dining, shopping, sports – are going to avoid us because of what they are seeing in the news. People who find themselves downtown tonight are going to feel unsafe and that’s what Glens Falls will forever mean to them.”
Check back at poststar.com for the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.