I am working on a story about how residents and downtown businesses feel about the protests that have been occurring downtown and they are not too happy.

When I tried to talk to some business owners a few weeks ago about the situation, they did not want to comment too much on the record about how they felt.

So, I took another take. I filed a Freedom of Information Law request with the city for correspondence related to the protests and got information about that people are not too happy with the ruckus that is being created downtown including someone who wrote to Mayor Dan Hall because of worry about Glens Falls’ image.

“People who come to us for our charm, arts, dining, shopping, sports – are going to avoid us because of what they are seeing in the news. People who find themselves downtown tonight are going to feel unsafe and that’s what Glens Falls will forever mean to them.”

Check back at poststar.com for the story.

