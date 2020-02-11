BLOG: Empire Center calls for ending the 'free college' scholarship

The Empire Center for Public Policy is urging the state to reject Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to increase the family income cap for students to be eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship.
The scholarship pays the cost of tuition at SUNY two-year and four-year schools after all other grants are applied.
In the first year it was enacted, households with gross annual incomes up to $125,000 were eligible. Cuomo is seeking to increase that threshold to $135,000 in 2020-2021 and $150,000 in 2021-2022. This would cost an additional $35 million, according to the news release from the fiscally conservative think tank.
E.J. McMahon, research director for the center, said the state should phase out the program after this year and redirect $146 million budget to the Tuition Assistance Program, which awards grants based on need.
McMahon wrote a paper called “Excelsior Illusion: Getting Real About ‘Free’ College in New York,” in which he said that scholarships have been awarded to 30,000 students, or less than 5% of total SUNY and CUNY undergraduate enrollment.
“Even if the state could afford the multi-billion dollar cost of such an entitlement, the elimination of public college tuition would be a highly debatable policy priority on grounds of equity and efficiency,” he said in his prepared testimony.
Among his issues are that scholarship is regressive and students who least need it are receiving it. Other issues are it is cumbersome to administer because students are required to take a full course load of 30 credits per year and those statistics cannot be confirmed by financial aid officers until the year has ended. In addition, students are required to live and work in the state for as many years as they have the scholarship. If not, the scholarship is converted into a loan, but McMahon pointed out it would be difficult to enforce that provision.
His third issue is that it only applies to public colleges and not private colleges. More than 40% of students seeking four-year degrees initially enroll in private institutions. The state is offering a more limited tuition break at these private colleges that comes with many strings attached and few colleges are offering it.
