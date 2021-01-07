BLOG: Education union says Congress should censure Stefanik for supporting election challenge

“We all witnessed a violent, lawless mob breach our nation’s Capitol in an attempt to thwart the democratic will of the people. It was an assault on our democracy from an enemy within. The mob failed in its attempt, and Congress ultimately proceeded with its constitutional duty to certify the results of the presidential election,” they said in a news release.

They also wondered about the impact of Wednesday’s events on children.

“How will they come to understand what happened? How will they process the images of a Confederate flag — that hateful reminder of another failed insurrection — being paraded through the halls of the Capitol? How will they be able to handle the emotional toll of yesterday’s violence and treachery on top of everything else they are trying to cope with in a year like no other?”

They said school teachers and counselors can help remind students that they are loved and cared for and there are resources to help them deal with the pain they are experiencing.

They also said pointed to the successful election of the two Democrats — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate elections as a light in the darkness.

“Because in the midst of the all the carnage — at some point between the president inciting an angry mob to violence and members of Congress debating whether to disenfranchise the will of the American voters — something truly amazing happened. The Jewish child of an immigrant and the Black son of a woman who 'used to pick somebody else's cotton' were elected to statewide office in Georgia in a runoff election, even though that process was specifically designed to keep people just like them from ever being elected,” they said in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.