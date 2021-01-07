BLOG: Education union says Congress should censure Stefanik for supporting election challenge

The state’s highest education union has called on Congress to censure four members of New York’s congressional delegation, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for “perpetuating the lie that the presidential election was stolen” and by voting to overturn the legitimate 2020 election results.
United University Professions has joined the chorus of people calling for President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“Allowing the president to remain in office until Jan. 20 is far too dangerous and represents an imminent threat to our democracy and, ultimately, to all Americans,” UUP President Frederick Kowal said in a news release.
“With yesterday’s seditious assault on our democracy, incited by President Donald Trump and carried out by a riotous mob of pro-Trump supporters that marched on and occupied the U.S. Capitol — temporarily halting the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. president — it is imperative that our nation’s commitment to the Constitution and the law be re-established,” he added.
Kowal said Stefanik and the other representatives were doing Trump’s bidding by voting to overturn the results of the election “mere hours after Trump’s horde swarmed and vandalized the Capitol.”
Board of Regents Deputy Chancellor T. Andrew Brown and Interim Commissioner Betty Rosa said Wednesday’s events will be remembered as a dark day in American history.
“We all witnessed a violent, lawless mob breach our nation’s Capitol in an attempt to thwart the democratic will of the people. It was an assault on our democracy from an enemy within. The mob failed in its attempt, and Congress ultimately proceeded with its constitutional duty to certify the results of the presidential election,” they said in a news release.
They also wondered about the impact of Wednesday’s events on children.
“How will they come to understand what happened? How will they process the images of a Confederate flag — that hateful reminder of another failed insurrection — being paraded through the halls of the Capitol? How will they be able to handle the emotional toll of yesterday’s violence and treachery on top of everything else they are trying to cope with in a year like no other?”
They said school teachers and counselors can help remind students that they are loved and cared for and there are resources to help them deal with the pain they are experiencing.
They also said pointed to the successful election of the two Democrats — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate elections as a light in the darkness.
“Because in the midst of the all the carnage — at some point between the president inciting an angry mob to violence and members of Congress debating whether to disenfranchise the will of the American voters — something truly amazing happened. The Jewish child of an immigrant and the Black son of a woman who 'used to pick somebody else's cotton' were elected to statewide office in Georgia in a runoff election, even though that process was specifically designed to keep people just like them from ever being elected,” they said in a news release.
