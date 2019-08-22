SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy was in the top 10 of highest-paid government employees in the Capital Region.
Duffy earned $210,857 during the state 2019 fiscal year, which ended March 31, according to an analysis by the Empire Center. That was the fourth-highest paid government worker in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington counties, according to a news release.
Schenectady County had seven of the 10 highest-paid employees. Lance Harvey, a child protective services caseworker, topped the list at $232,784.
The report from the fiscally conservative think tank did not include fringe benefits such as health insurance or pension costs, which can add more than 35 percent to the cost for taxpayers.
Among some of the other highlights were the average city employee earned $39,195. That ranked 10th among cities. The average pay was $84,582 for police and $75,805 for firefighters in cities.
The average Warren County employee earned $45,992, which ranked fifth among the counties. Washington County employee pay ranked eighth with a $41,766 average.
The average town employee in the region had $28,530. For police, it was $75,511 and fire it was $47,800.
For villages, the average employee made a salary of $28,285 compared with $24,785 for police and $72,834 for fire.
The highest average pay for police departments was in Bethlehem with an average pay of $101,245. The highest-paid fire department was Niskayuna, whose 16 employees made an average of $106,840.
The city of Watervliet had the highest-paid city employees with the 32 workers collecting $51,830 on average.
The full report can be accessed HERE.
