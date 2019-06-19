Randy Gross opened his new Dix Avenue Diner in April, and he is already expanding it.
Gross, pastor of New Beginnings Community Church, received approval from the Queensbury Planning Board on Tuesday to install a 1,000 square-foot patio and a 900 square-foot canopy for outdoor seating.
The plan calls for a pavilion with one side rolled out for safe egress. He is planning to install a tandoor oven, which is used in Asian cuisine, and a wood-fired pizza oven.
Gross started the business in what used to be kitchen and cafeteria space at the church because he wanted to spread a message of meals that heal. The menu features grass-fed beef and locally source eggs.
Gross said it takes awhile for a business such as this to get established, but he is pleased with the response so far.
He estimated that he is seeing about 100 new customers a week and some of those become regulars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.