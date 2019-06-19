{{featured_button_text}}

Dix Avenue Diner expands

Randy Gross, pastor of New Beginnings Community Church, talks with Bill Harrison of Queensbury at the new Dix Avenue Diner in Queensbury in this April photo. Gross received approval from the Queensbury Planning Board on Tuesday to install a 1,000 square-foot canopy for outdoor seating.

Randy Gross opened his new Dix Avenue Diner in April, and he is already expanding it.

Gross, pastor of New Beginnings Community Church, received approval from the Queensbury Planning Board on Tuesday to install a 1,000 square-foot patio and a 900 square-foot canopy for outdoor seating.

The plan calls for a pavilion with one side rolled out for safe egress. He is planning to install a tandoor oven, which is used in Asian cuisine, and a wood-fired pizza oven.

Gross started the business in what used to be kitchen and cafeteria space at the church because he wanted to spread a message of meals that heal. The menu features grass-fed beef and locally source eggs.

Gross said it takes awhile for a business such as this to get established, but he is pleased with the response so far.

He estimated that he is seeing about 100 new customers a week and some of those become regulars.

