BLOG: D.A. says statement about not prosecuting disorderly conduct cases not true

Progressive advocates have claimed that the police are not enforcing disorderly conduct laws against what they see as aggressive behavior toward them of protesters supporting President Donald Trump because the district attorney will not prosecute the cases.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Wednesday that is simply not true.

“We take every case on a case-by-case basis. We don’t make blanket statements about charging or not charging cases,” he said.

“Police have to use their discretion on the street and make decisions based on their experience and training,” Carusone said. “They’re the ones on the ground, seeing the situation as it’s happening to make the decision.”

Carusone said courts have dismissed cases that they believe did not rise to the level of disorderly conduct.

“It’s my responsibility to review the cases and seek a just outcome,” he said.

The Common Council on Tuesday approve an ordinance regulating demonstrations and Mayor Dan Hall aid they are working on a separate noise ordinance to address some other concerns arising from these protests.

