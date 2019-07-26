Gov. Andrew Cuomo is continuing his never-ending battle over the 2017 federal tax bill.
The governor has been fighting the capping at $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes that people can deduct on their federal return. Cuomo has referred to it as economic warfare targeted at Democrat-controlled states because it has resulted in New Yorkers paying more in federal taxes. The state has sued the federal government over the change.
Cuomo also has considered making a workaround to allow people to create charitable funds to pay their taxes, which can then receive a tax credit. However, the IRS last month issued new rules on Tuesday that prohibit those types of arrangements.
Now Cuomo has joined with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in filing a new lawsuit in U.S. District Court on July 17 to challenge the final rule by the IRS to prohibit such charitable arrangements to pay taxes.
“The final IRS rule flies in the face of a century of federal tax law that says state choices to provide tax incentives for charitable donations do not affect the federal deductibility of those gifts,” Cuomo said in a news release. “It will — for the first time and solely in the name of retribution— require taxpayers to subtract the value of state or local tax credits from their federal charitable deduction.”
Cuomo said that New Yorkers are being used as ATMs because the state already sends $36 billion more to Washington than it receives ever year and the SALT cap will force New Yorkers to pay another $15 billion to the federal government.
“My message to Mr. Trump and the IRS is simple: we look forward to seeing you in court,” he said.
