A lawsuit filed by New York and three other state’s challenging the constitutionality of the 2017 federal tax reform plan was dismissed in U.S. District Court on Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had filed a lawsuit over the $10,000 cap on the amount of state and local taxes that could be deducted on the federal return. He claimed that the law unfairly penalizes Democratic-run states with progressive tax policies and could cause people to leave the state.
New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut also joined in on the suit.
Cuomo blasted the decision.
“There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump's unfair tax policy targets New York and other blue states by funding tax cuts for corporations and the rich on the backs of New Yorkers,” he said.
Cuomo added that the New York is already the largest “donor state” in the nation because it pays the federal government $36 billion more than it receives in aid every year. The SALT cap costs New Yorkers another $15 billion each year.
"The bottom line is this policy is unprecedented, unlawful, punitive and politically motivated — and it must be stopped. We disagree with the court's decision and are evaluating all options including appeal,” Cuomo added.
