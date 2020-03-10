BLOG: Coronavirus hits game show world too

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected the world of game shows, which are near and dear to my heart.

Citing production sources, TMZ reported that “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” would begin taping without audiences on Tuesday for the time being because of fears of spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has sickened 900 people and caused 29 deaths in the United States as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The move makes sense, as the gossip website noted that people, many of them senior citizens, come from all over the country to attend tapings. The elderly seem particularly susceptible to the virus.

Also, with “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the producers do not want to expose him the virus.

There is not anything official on the website for either show, which still lists tickets available for a taping of “Wheel of Fortune” on Thursday. The “Jeopardy!” website lists tape dates through April, but they say tickets are “unavailable.”