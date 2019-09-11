{{featured_button_text}}

Survey: 53% of people concerned about fake news

President Donald Trump arrives on stage at the Crown Expo for a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. A total of 53% of people surveyed in a poll saying they are concerned about 'fake news' in the media — a term Trump has used frequently to criticize the press.  

In a poll that is not good news for people like me, an Ethics in Media Study found that 95% of Americans are troubled by the current state of the media.

The top concerns of those surveyed were reporting on fake news with 53%; reporting gossip at 49%; and lying spokespeople at 48%, according to a news release.

The study was conducted of 1,010 American adults by Bospar PR and Propeller Insights, a market research firm.

Other concerns raised were celebrity opinions at 36%; left-wing agendas at 34%; “gotcha journalism” at 33% and right-wing agendas at 32%.

Two-thirds of those polled believe that ethics in journalism will worsen during the 2020 presidential campaign. In addition, 64% said unethical journalism creates division and partisanship, 63% think it fuels inaccuracies; 60% think it incites hate and 57% think it creates fear, according to the release.

Perhaps one bright spot is 40% of those surveyed considered local print and online journalists the most ethical. This was followed by local TV anchors and reporters at 23%, national print and online journalists at 22% and 15% for national TV anchors and reporters.

The uptick in protests and rallies against and for President Donald Trump has put politics center stage — nearly 14 months from the presidential election.

However, myself and my colleagues have stated over the years that we believe that local newspapers cover local issues – city budgets, education, health, the environment and crime. These issues aren’t really Republican or Democrat.

