In a poll that is not good news for people like me, an Ethics in Media Study found that 95% of Americans are troubled by the current state of the media.
The top concerns of those surveyed were reporting on fake news with 53%; reporting gossip at 49%; and lying spokespeople at 48%, according to a news release.
The study was conducted of 1,010 American adults by Bospar PR and Propeller Insights, a market research firm.
Other concerns raised were celebrity opinions at 36%; left-wing agendas at 34%; “gotcha journalism” at 33% and right-wing agendas at 32%.
You have free articles remaining.
Two-thirds of those polled believe that ethics in journalism will worsen during the 2020 presidential campaign. In addition, 64% said unethical journalism creates division and partisanship, 63% think it fuels inaccuracies; 60% think it incites hate and 57% think it creates fear, according to the release.
Perhaps one bright spot is 40% of those surveyed considered local print and online journalists the most ethical. This was followed by local TV anchors and reporters at 23%, national print and online journalists at 22% and 15% for national TV anchors and reporters.
The uptick in protests and rallies against and for President Donald Trump has put politics center stage — nearly 14 months from the presidential election.
However, myself and my colleagues have stated over the years that we believe that local newspapers cover local issues – city budgets, education, health, the environment and crime. These issues aren’t really Republican or Democrat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.