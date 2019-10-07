{{featured_button_text}}

NY-21 Democratic congressional challenger Tedra Cobb has raised over $250,000 in the third quarter, the campaign announced on Monday.

Cobb, of Canton, has $500,000 of cash on hand and has raised over $655,000 during the 2020 election cycle, according to a news release. She has 1,935 individual donors. A total of 85% of her contributions came from New York state and two-thirds of them came from the NY-21 Congressional District, which includes all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.

Cobb has not received any money from corporate political action committees or from insurance and pharmaceutical companies.

Cobb said she is proud of the support she has received.

“People are tired of the gridlock in Washington and Congresswoman Stefanik is part of the problem,” Cobb said in a news release. “Stefanik has spent her career in D.C. climbing the partisan political ladder and supporting policies that hurt Northern New York families.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cobb criticized Stefanik for votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and for supporting privatizing of Social Security and Medicare.

“The differences between us couldn’t be more clear. I have spent 30 years fighting for Northern New York families, whether it was to expand access to health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, or as a volunteer firefighter,” Cobb added.

Cobb has not yet filed the full disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission, which is due on Oct. 15. The report covers fundraising from July 1 through Sept. 30.

Stefanik also has not filed any report at this point.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments