{{featured_button_text}}
Campaign kickoff

NY-21 Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb addresses supporters on Nov. 19 at a campaign kickoff event at the Chicken Coop Forge in Queensbury. Cobb on Wednesday released her first digital advertisement of the campaign

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

Democratic NY-21 Congressional District candidate Tedra Cobb on Wednesday released her first digital advertisement.

The ad, titled “Better Choice,” highlights Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, accepting money from corporate political action committees.

Stefanik has accepted $370,000 from the finance industry and has supported privatizing Social Security, according to a news release from the Cobb campaign. Stefanik also has accepted $200,000 from the health insurance and pharmaceutical industry and has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have caused people to lose health insurance, gut protections for pre-existing conditions and would have raised the cost of prescription drugs.

Cobb is not accepting money from corporate political action committees.

The ad has a female narrator saying: “What did it take for Elise Stefanik to sell you out?”

It then says: “Stefanik collected over $370,000 from the finance industry and Wall Street and nearly $200,000 more from the health care and insurance industry. Stefanik does their bidding and leaves us with the bill.”

“Now, Northern New Yorkers have a better choice. Tedra Cobb doesn’t take a dime from corporate PACS. We’ve received contributions from over 2,100 people in the district, while Elise Stefanik has received fewer than 100. We’ve all heard about Stefanik’s national meltdown, but in Northern New York the headlines are even worse. Everyone is learning about the real Elise Stefanik. It’s time for a congresswoman that puts people first — not corporations.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments