{{featured_button_text}}
Schumer visits farm

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer visited the Ideal Dairy Farm in Hudson Falls in this 2016 file photo. Dairy farms could be the beneficiary if a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is approved, replacing the NAFTA trade deal.

 Post-Star file photo

International Paper and Market 32/Price Chopper are among 52 New York state businesses organization’s that have signed the Business Council of New York State’s letter in support of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the new trade deal that will replace NAFTA.

The letter has been sent to the 27 members of the state’s Congressional delegation, Congressional leadership, Democratic U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer and President Donald Trump.

“Many of our members are located within miles of the Canadian border. Their proximity to additional markets makes it possible for businesses to grow and expand,” the letter said. “In fact, U.S. Chamber of Commerce statistics show that about 800,000 New York state jobs are supported by trade with Canada and Mexico, accounting for approximately $22 billion worth of exported services and goods.”

The letter went on to say that the agreement will remove some stringent barriers that dairy and poultry farmers face trying to export products to Mexico and Canada.

“The longer we wait for an agreement, the longer businesses and farmers around the state, and the country, are held back from expanding into markets that will not only help them remain stable but possibly help them expand and create more jobs at home.”

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments