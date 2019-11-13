{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Goot

Goot

I’m back!

On the education beat that is.

Because of some staffing changes here at The Post-Star, I am once again taking over covering school news — a position I first held at the paper from August 2013 through September 2017. I had also covered education for almost six years at The Daily Gazette before I came to The Post-Star.

After I shifted over to the city beat in the fall of 2017, I gave up education, temporarily as it turned out. I took the beat back in January 2018 after a colleague fell ill; then relinquished it again that May when a new reporter was hired. I stepped back in after that person left in November 2018. After another new person was hired in January, I gave it up again, but helped out on preparation for the May school elections.

Now, I am back in the proverbial saddle. As newspaper staffs have shrunk, we are all trying to do more with less. I may not be able to get to as many school meetings or events as I would like, but will do the best job I can staying on top of the important issues. I am also covering the city of Glens Falls, Lake George, politics and business, although some of my business load is being lightened.

Onward and upward!

