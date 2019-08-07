{{featured_button_text}}
'Bachelorette' contestant spotted at Martha's

Peter Weber, who finished third on the just completed season of 'The Bachelorette,' stopped by Martha’s Dandee Crème on Tuesday.

 Courtesy photo

Visitors and staff at Martha’s Dandee Crème got a surprise on Tuesday after a contestant on the recent season of “The Bachelorette” stopped by.

Peter Weber, an airline pilot, visited the Queensbury hot spot and got a picture with the staff.

"Thanks for stopping by Pilot Peter Weber and we hope you will be the next The Bachelor,” Martha’s wrote on its Facebook page.

That may happen as Weber, who finished third in the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” is is vying with fellow contestant Mike Johnson, according to Cosmopolitan’s website.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, chose Jed Wyatt, but they broke up.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments