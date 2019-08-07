Visitors and staff at Martha’s Dandee Crème got a surprise on Tuesday after a contestant on the recent season of “The Bachelorette” stopped by.
Peter Weber, an airline pilot, visited the Queensbury hot spot and got a picture with the staff.
"Thanks for stopping by Pilot Peter Weber and we hope you will be the next The Bachelor,” Martha’s wrote on its Facebook page.
That may happen as Weber, who finished third in the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” is is vying with fellow contestant Mike Johnson, according to Cosmopolitan’s website.
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, chose Jed Wyatt, but they broke up.
