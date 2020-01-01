BLOG: About 1.4M New Yorkers left state in last decade

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To no one’s surprise, about 1.4 million people left New York state in the last decade, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The population overall has not increased much and is shrinking as a share of the nation’s total, according to a blog from the Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank. Nearly 181,000 residents left the state in 2018-2019 alone.

The center analyzed IRS data that found that the top destination for New Yorkers is Florida, which accounts for about 21% of the net total. The other top destinations were New Jersey with 15.5%, North Carolina, 8.1%; Pennsylvania, 7.1%; California, 6.4%; Texas, 6.1%; Connecticut, 5.6%; Georgia, 4.5%; South Carolina, 3.5%; and Virginia, 3.1%. These account for 80% of the out-migrants, according to an analysis by the Empire Center.

Florida is not surprising as it is a haven for retirees. Another benefit is it is a no-income tax state. Texas also has no state income tax. Connecticut and New Jersey are not too surprising because they are in the New York City metro area. California is another high-tax state, but the only thing I can think of is people flocking to Silicon Valley and technology industries out there and also the entertainment industry.