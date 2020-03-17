BLOG: A sad day at the park

My son Alex was crestfallen as we walked up to the Halfmoon Town Park on Monday.
Alex loves going to the park. It is in walking distance from our apartment through a bike/walking path. Even if we somehow do not set out to go there when he has me take him out in his little “car,” that is where we inevitably end up.
Alex had fun playing on Sunday morning there. I was attempting to tire him out in the hope that he would nap. That did not happen, but he fell asleep on the floor of the living room at 6 p.m. and was moved to his bedroom. He did not awaken until 7 a.m. the next day. I guess he needed the sleep.
I was working from home on Monday morning because my son’s nursery school closed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We set out for our walk/ride and went through a winding path that led us to the park.
I could see in the distance orange caution tape that was not there the day before. I had a bad feeling.
There was no visible sign, but none was needed. The park was just another activity that is going to be put on pause because of this virus. It made sense since Saratoga County had four positive tests as of Sunday evening.
I told Alex that we were not able to go because there was too many “germies” and they don’t want people getting sick. Despite him saying: “park all clean,” and some fussing, we turned around to begin the sad ride/walk back to our apartment.
Hopefully this lockdown will ease the spread of the virus and we can get back to normal soon.
