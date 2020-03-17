BLOG: A sad day at the park

Michael Goot reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, business, education and politics Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities. Follow Michael Goot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My son Alex was crestfallen as we walked up to the Halfmoon Town Park on Monday.

Alex loves going to the park. It is in walking distance from our apartment through a bike/walking path. Even if we somehow do not set out to go there when he has me take him out in his little “car,” that is where we inevitably end up.

Alex had fun playing on Sunday morning there. I was attempting to tire him out in the hope that he would nap. That did not happen, but he fell asleep on the floor of the living room at 6 p.m. and was moved to his bedroom. He did not awaken until 7 a.m. the next day. I guess he needed the sleep.

I was working from home on Monday morning because my son’s nursery school closed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We set out for our walk/ride and went through a winding path that led us to the park.

I could see in the distance orange caution tape that was not there the day before. I had a bad feeling.

There was no visible sign, but none was needed. The park was just another activity that is going to be put on pause because of this virus. It made sense since Saratoga County had four positive tests as of Sunday evening.