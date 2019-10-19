GLENS FALLS — So on Thursday afternoon I find myself pressing an elevator button that leads to the floor labeled "plank."
It wasn't something I was expecting and certainly not what I would have chosen. I was just trying to get photos for a story on the opening of the Adirondack Film Festival.
But here I was, standing inside an upscale elevator, like the ones in posh New York City hotels. The ones that play real elevator music and are lined in wood and chrome, but not the dark mahogany wood of older historic properties.
My parents had an elevator in their home. It was full-sized and had an accordion-like gate across the opening. But it was rarely used, because everyone was afraid to ride in it, believing that the ghost of Charlotte controlled the elevator.
Some in my family even said they heard it turn on and off, running from floor to floor when everyone was in bed.
Charlotte used to live in the old rock home and someone even said that a man died or maybe was killed in a room my brother slept in. But I think with all those brothers and sisters, the story got better and more elaborate over the years.
It's not that I don't ride elevators, but I always have thoughts of Charlotte in the back of my mind.
My elevator ride on Thursday takes a few seconds, or at least it feels like seconds, to make it to the 80th floor before the door opens. I am already feeling anxious and sweaty.
My heart does a bit of a butterfly flip and I am thinking, I'm pretty sure I don't want to be in this elevator.
It started several weeks earlier, when Chad Rabinovitz, Adirondack Film Festival organizer, tried to convince me to take the elevator ride to walk the virtual reality plank.
"It would make a great story," he said, coaxing me on.
"I'm weak," I said, laughing and actually meaning, no I won't do it.
So on Thursday, just hours before the film festival kick-off, I am watching Chad and two others set-up the six virtual reality studios for the festival's Plank Experience in the Charles R. Wood Theater.
I'm really interested in the "how" of the whole thing, because I know nothing about virtual reality. And I admit, I have never tried it, afraid it would somehow alter my brain in the process.
In fact, the closest I ever came to virtual reality was playing with an old View Master for hours and hours, just clicking the metal disc with photos positioned around the edge of a circle.
I remember, Snow White and Cinderella and the wicked witch. It was enchanting to feel a part of the scene, as if I could reach out an touch them.
And only recently did I realize that this toy, created in 1939 was at the forefront of the virtual reality experience.
On Thursday, we are at the last virtual reality station in the second floor of the Wood Theater and Chad says, "Here, just watch the film."
He was referring to "Gloomy Eyes," a beautifully animated virtual reality film. And I loved it, just like the View Master.
At times while watching the film, I am conscious that I am really standing in the middle of an empty room, but the virtual reality plays tricks on my brain, making it seems like I am in the scene and no one can see me.
I guess Chad thinks this is a good time to get me into the elevator. And I agree.
"Just ride it up," he says.
And I do.
The doors open to a vast city-scape with clouds, birds, rooftops and a helicopter flying toward me.
"Move closer to the edge," he prods, trying to get me to step onto the looming plank.
There is nothing to hold on to, I say, trying to brace myself at the entrance. But the wall is only a vaporous mind vision.
"I can't," I say.
"Just get a little closer and look out," Chad says.
I try to move to the edge, but I feel anxious, paralyzed like in dreams when I can't move.
"I'm a coward," I say laughing.
And so he gives up on me, telling me to hit the button that will take me to the ground floor, even though I am already on the ground.
I see the stories whiz past, floor by floor and I feel like I am actually going down.
The doors open and I am in a city, I step outside, walk around toward the street.
The way I like it, both feet firmly on the ground.
