My Dad always said he didn't really like the cats that much, but when my Mom died, he pampered Chloe with morning and night treats and lots of long chats after promising my Mom he would take good care of her baby.
My own marriage has been filled with cats, sometimes 10 or more in the cat part of our family. There was always another freezing or starving cat and once we looked into their eyes, there was no turning back.
Right now, we are down to seven, having lost some of our babies to old age and that's still sad for us, their cremated remains in clay urns, side-by-side.
Along with our dogs, we have often taken cats on camping vacations and most times, they have defied the aloof stereotypes so often given to sultry felines.
So the other day I read a study, "Attachment bonds between domestic cats and humans," funded by the National Science Foundation and published in the Sept. 23 issue of Current Biology.
Basically, what the scientists found was that about 65 percent of the cats studied had a strong and long-lasting attachment to humans.
But, I already knew this.
When I come home from work, the dogs always go crazy, jumping, barking and dishing out loads of kisses. But several of the cats also come running, right along side the dogs to welcome me home.
Mostly its Aldo, Jack Kerouac, Raven and sometimes Willow. And the girls, who live upstairs in my art studio in their own apartment away from the sometimes "mean to girls" boys, cry when I go upstairs until I spend adequate time pampering and loving.
The dogs and cats all get along, with the cats often curling up inside our Old English Sheepdog's arms or sharing the bed with our Chesapeake Bay Retriever.
Last year, the documentary, "Kedi" came to the Adirondack Film Festival and I loved it because the people of Istanbul generously shared their lives and loves with the thousands of cats living in their community.
You have free articles remaining.
Right now, we've got Jackie, aka Jack Kerouac, a Maine Coon Cat, bigger than a small dog. Jack found me one bitter February morning, on the porch of an old Victorian on the river in Emlenton, PA, north of Pittsburgh. Even though he looks tough, Jackie was starving and there was another cat who was bullying him.
We made Jackie a warmed house on the porch and I would sit with him every morning while he ate to keep the bully away. I'd pet him, sometimes through two cups of coffee, even though he bit me early on. My husband finally said, "just bring him in, you know you will eventually anyway."
And that's when Jackie joined a family of ferals we had rescued several years earlier.
There's Aldo, our full-figured guy, who loves me to tell him he looks like a snow leopard and his heart is broken if I don't shower him with kisses every night. My husband and I found Aldo crying on the top of a dog house at the home of two dogs we were watching. He was so tiny. And after an emergency trip to the vet, we found out we got him just in time. He weighed only one pound and his paws were scraped and burned-looking as if someone had thrown him from a moving vehicle.
There's the brothers, Raven, Willow and Goldie, now almost 15, who we rescued from an icy slope in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. Raven is like a newborn baby who craves cuddling and constant holding. Willow gets very emotional if we ever move the furniture and he lets us know.
Early on, we made the miscalculation of moving the futon they all slept under, unleashing flying feral cat havoc. But these days Willow is a little baby who most loves my husband to hold him so he can chew on strands of his hair. And Goldie, the one who still has trouble trusting completely, his big eyes always melt my heart.
There are the two girls. There's frail and elegant Missy, who I rescued after her human Daddy died and no one wanted her. It was the same week, the feral boys' cat Mommy, Miss Shortie, died and Missy and I bonded in our grief.
Missy shares my office and art studio upstairs with Lucy our youngest, the little flirt who was also starving and being tormented by another cat when we brought her inside. Now she full and fluffy and so happy.
So, yes, the new study sheds light on cats and their ability to form human bonds.
But, I think for anyone who loves a cat, they already knew about the beauty of cat love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.