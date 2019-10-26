In early October, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, talked to the press prior to a Kingsbury town hall at the fire hall.
In the press gaggle, the congresswoman expressed her concerns about the House impeachment inquiry.
"I think the president is in a strong position to get reelected," she said, before addressing how she did not agree with the actions of the Democratically-controlled House, regarding impeachment.
"Think about the hundreds and hundreds of hours that Congress has spent on this issue. And this is without an official vote to start an impeachment inquiry. I think that vote needs to happen," Stefanik said. "I think we should take that vote for an official inquiry before witnesses start appearing, because there’s a lack of clarity right now as to the rules or procedures."
Nonetheless, in a highly-publicized decision handed down on Friday by U.S. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington, the House Judiciary Committee is entitled to view secret grand jury evidence gathered by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III. Additionally, Howell reported in her 75-page opinion, the House impeachment inquiry is legal, according to precedent set during previous impeachment inquiries and the Constitution.
According to Howell, the Republican argument that the House must first pass a resolution to begin the formal inquiry is "cherry-picked reasoning" and "fatally flawed."
Interestingly, during the press gaggle in early October, Stefanik accused House Democrats of "cherry-picking" what they released to the public from witness testimony.
It's about time for the congresswoman to stand-up to the alleged illegal actions of the president instead of the governing body tasked with his impeachment inquiry. The constituents of NY-21 deserve it.
If I'm not mistaken, she is in the meetings. Why has she not "Cherry-picked" anything to counter what has been released by the Democrats?
Bill Collier
Fort Edward
