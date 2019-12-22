BLOG: Perfecting the imperfect Christmas

Most of my neighbors have had gorgeous decorations up and outside for weeks and just a few days ago, I visited a family in Whitehall with the most magical display of Christmas lights. Thousands of lights.

Really, how do they do it?

Most years my husband and I finally get some lights up late on Christmas Eve, so much so, that when we lived in Pittsburgh, people would say, 'oh yeah, that's right it's your tradition to put them up Christmas Eve, how nice.' And I guess in a way it was."

Before my husband and I were together, my girls and I would go cut a tree at a local tree farm for Christmas. I always loved Scotch Pines. So we would search and search until we found a big fat full one. The thing is, over the years, the trees were either too big to fit in the house or I just couldn't get it to stand up right in the tree stand.

So I took to tying my trees to the railing of the front porch and that became a tradition of sorts, even after the girls left home.

"Guess where the tree is?" I would ask.

"The porch?" They responded, laughing.

My mother started baking right after Thanksgiving, making boxes and boxes of cookies for the tall stand-up freezer.