BLOG: Perfecting the imperfect Christmas

So, the other day in the newsroom everyone was sharing their favorite holiday movie. One reporter said hers was the 1954 classic romance, "White Christmas." But a few of us said we really like the 1983 "A Christmas Story," and the 1990 "Home Alone."
And that led to "You'll shoot your eye out, kid," comments tied to Ralphie's famous Red Ryder BB gun.
"I love the bird woman scene," another said about the woman in Central Park who helps Kevin escape two bandits in "Home Alone."
"Oh, my husband loves 'White Christmas,'" I say, adding that I never liked that film.
"Really?" was the response.
And that got me thinking, why don't I like it? After all, it's a story about love, snow and beautiful Vermont.
Today I figured it out. It's just too perfect. Not that I didn't grow up in a perfect Christmas world, I did. It's just that since I've been on my own, no matter how hard I try, I never even remotely reach holiday perfection.
When a store cashier asks me if I'm all set for Christmas right after Thanksgiving, I'm thinking, what? This early. And then there is the last minute, up all night get the presents wrapped and in the mail with only four days until Christmas ritual I go through year after year.
Most of my neighbors have had gorgeous decorations up and outside for weeks and just a few days ago, I visited a family in Whitehall with the most magical display of Christmas lights. Thousands of lights.
Really, how do they do it?
Most years my husband and I finally get some lights up late on Christmas Eve, so much so, that when we lived in Pittsburgh, people would say, 'oh yeah, that's right it's your tradition to put them up Christmas Eve, how nice.' And I guess in a way it was."
Before my husband and I were together, my girls and I would go cut a tree at a local tree farm for Christmas. I always loved Scotch Pines. So we would search and search until we found a big fat full one. The thing is, over the years, the trees were either too big to fit in the house or I just couldn't get it to stand up right in the tree stand.
So I took to tying my trees to the railing of the front porch and that became a tradition of sorts, even after the girls left home.
"Guess where the tree is?" I would ask.
"The porch?" They responded, laughing.
My mother started baking right after Thanksgiving, making boxes and boxes of cookies for the tall stand-up freezer.
So amazing, I still marvel at how she did it. I mean she had so many kids and there were always diapers, bottles, three home cooked meals and loads of laundry and cleaning. And nearly every other year or so, she had just delivered a new baby or one was just about to be born.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, she made teatime tassies some pecan, some currant. The currant were my favorite, especially frozen. And I figured out how to sneak into the basement, unlock the freezer, take out the box of teatime tassies put a couple in my pocket and rearrange the placement.
She also made, Russian tea cakes, almond crescents, shortbread thumbprints, shortbread, sugar cookie cutouts and braided candy canes. Not to mention, about six fruit cakes, some light, some dark. And I know there's a big joke about people not liking fruit cakes, but my Mom's were masterfully delicious.
My Mom and Dad always made Christmas perfect.
After she started oil painting, she would spend several months painting the Christmas card for the year and she had them all written and ready to be mailed long before Dec. 25. And even though she is no longer here, my Dad still sends us her cards each year.
Because of my Mom, I love the idea of beautiful cards as a way of letting the special people in my life know I am thinking of them.
So each year I buy a couple boxes of what seem like the perfect cards. The thing is, they are now in the bottom of an old chest waiting to be sent. Most are written, a few need addresses, but mostly all they need are stamps and a trip to the post office.
Maybe all this stumbling around trying to meet the prescribed standards of holiday perfection means that I define holiday perfection differently.
When I was a young single Mom we barely had grocery money. And one Christmas, my younger brother, who was just a college student, came to visit us in our city second and third floor apartment.
It was just before Christmas. It might have even been Christmas Eve, I can't recall.
'You don't have a tree," he said.
"I know, but I've gathered these evergreen branches to make into a tree," I told him.
The thing is, I didn't have any money for a tree, spending what little I had on lace ruffled socks for the girls.
"Come on," he said.
It was night and I still see the snow falling in large flakes, the kind that makes the street lights look magical. I bundled up the girls. We walked with my brother holding each of their tiny hands. Walked to a Christmas tree seller near my house. They were so expensive, I remember. Maybe $25 or $30. (i guess not much by today's prices)
My brother bought us a tree. The girls, barely two and four, sparkled with excitement. And he carried that tree back and actually got it in the stand perfectly.
We gave him a patchouli-scented candle the three of us had hand-poured into a milk carton.
That night, my brother brought us two brown paper grocery bags filled with dinner, goodies and even candy canes for the girls to put on the tree. We cooked and laughed and the house smelled like warmth and love.
I guess for me, that's perfection.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.