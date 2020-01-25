BLOG: Let's get Whitehall an 'HGTV Takeover'

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli reporter - Washington County Follow Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

WHITEHALL — So today I spent some time reporting on a group of Whitehall residents making a "please help us" video.

Filmmakers, Troy Rollins and Barb Spoor, rounded up nearly 50 people to let HGTV famed home makeover hosts know all about the small historic village on the Champlain Canal.

I met the pastor of the Out of the Box Church, Pamela Bolton, who told me how they give away clothing and at Christmas they gave away 40 pairs of new running shoes.

i saw people from the village board, the fire department, chamber members, Claudia Braymer who is running for a New York assembly seat, and lots of people who live in Whitehall, along with kids and dogs, who want help in improving the village. And they deserve it.

Whitehall is a charming village in need of many repairs, some that will make the historic buildings come back to life and some to repair dire infrastructure needs tied to the village water system.

In full disclosure, I live in Whitehall. And of course, I want to see good things happen. We actually moved to Whitehall five years ago because we thought it had incredible potential to blossom. And we loved our house.