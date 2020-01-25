BLOG: Let's get Whitehall an 'HGTV Takeover'

WHITEHALL — So today I spent some time reporting on a group of Whitehall residents making a "please help us" video.
Filmmakers, Troy Rollins and Barb Spoor, rounded up nearly 50 people to let HGTV famed home makeover hosts know all about the small historic village on the Champlain Canal.
I met the pastor of the Out of the Box Church, Pamela Bolton, who told me how they give away clothing and at Christmas they gave away 40 pairs of new running shoes.
i saw people from the village board, the fire department, chamber members, Claudia Braymer who is running for a New York assembly seat, and lots of people who live in Whitehall, along with kids and dogs, who want help in improving the village. And they deserve it.
Whitehall is a charming village in need of many repairs, some that will make the historic buildings come back to life and some to repair dire infrastructure needs tied to the village water system.
In full disclosure, I live in Whitehall. And of course, I want to see good things happen. We actually moved to Whitehall five years ago because we thought it had incredible potential to blossom. And we loved our house.
Did you know that all the water to everyone in Whitehall on both sides of the canal goes through only one line because they have been denied funding to repair the other line?
If the one still working goes, everyone in Whitehall will be out of water.
Not to mention a buckling segment of road along the canal that has forced the closure of a segment of Williams Street making access in that direction impossible.
Pastor Bolton told me that all the village clergy have been actively praying for Whitehall for five years and that people have been walking the streets praying for everyone.
And that got me thinking about how in my block alone, several run down older homes have been restored and how so many people are trying to fix up their properties. Not to mention the several successful restaurants, like the Railyard Taproom and Restaurant, Historic Grounds and The Marina at Lock 12.
I pass the Railyard on my way home every night and its always packed. So maybe this is Whitehall's time.
Troy and Barb told me that the more people who make a video for Whitehall, the greater their chance of getting the attention of HGTV.
And just yesterday I watched a video the Norfolk Virginia Police Department made with just a cell phone in 30 minutes. in a lip sync challenge they rocked Bruno Mars' 2014 hit, "Uptown Funk."
It's funny and hip; no wonder it went viral, bringing them instant fame.
So I was thinking why can't different groups in the village get together and make fun, inspiring videos to get HGTVs attention?
Maybe the fire department and police department could make one, how about the village board, the mayor, the public works crew? Maybe some school kids or local businesses?
Why not get as many videos in support of Whitehall as possible? Any musicians what to write a song to submit? How about the village historians? Or budding thespians? Maybe all the dogs could get together and bark about the fabulous park? My dog girls love the park.
So, I'm saying go for it, and as Rollins said, you can't win, if you don't try.
