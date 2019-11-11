QUEENSBURY — Last Thursday night I covered the state health department’s presentation of findings from a two-year cancer study of Warren County, sparked by an unusually high incidence of cancer in the county. And as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s cancer initiative, health department scientists studied Warren County because it had the highest number of cancers in the state during a five-year period from 2010 to 2015.
In 2017, I covered the governor’s announcement at Glens Falls Hospital. At the time, I contacted several health officials who cited lifestyle and personal behaviors as potentially part of the problem. Things like smoking, obesity and alcohol consumption were pointed to as a potential problem.
And despite the abundance of industrial sites, toxin producing industries and the known contamination of the Fort Edward former General Electric Co. dewatering site, there was little mention of environmental hazards contributing to such a high rate of cancer in the Warren County area.
So, on Thursday night about 60 people attended the health department’s findings presentation, many hoping to hear detailed information about the study that might shed new light on why cancer is killing so many in the county.
Instead, the study’s lead investigator Barbara Wallace said their data, collected from the New York State Cancer Registry, could not find a link to environmental causes. According to Wallace, researchers found the high rate was because county residents smoked too much, ate too much and got little exercise.
At this point in the presentation, I started wondering about why there is a health department ban on eating fish from most of the waters in the county. According to health department "Don'T Eat," literature, the fish in the county's waters contain chemical PCBs. Too dangerous to eat? But no link to cancer? I wonder how this is?
During the last half of the presentation, those attending could ask questions. Obviously, concerned about the state’s findings, many said how the study fell short. Many detailed information about entire neighborhoods blighted with cancer. A few, who had worked at various manufacturing facilities recounted times when toxic numbers were fudged, required alarms not pulled to avoid reporting to the EPA and some talked to me privately, sharing stories about entire families (many their own family members) lost to cancer.
Some told me where and when to look for the toxins and suggested I do some of my own testing of smoke emissions and soil samples.
Another told me about a Post-Star story written in 2002 by then reporter Thom Randall who detailed how over 100,000 tons of chemical waste was sprayed along county roadways. Along neighborhoods where kids play, where crops grow, where farm animals graze, where schools are built.
According to Randall's story, "LeFebvre, a former supervisor and plant manager of the now-defunct Defiance Asphalt, said his company routinely picked up PCB waste oil at General Electric's Fort Edward capacitor manufacturing plant, and that his company would later dispatch trucks to spray the toxic substance on dirt roads in Washington, Warren and Saratoga Counties as a dust-control measure. The practice occurred in the 1960s, he said - in an era before the public knew that PCBs, or polychorinated biphenyls, were toxic, persistent in the environment and linked to a variety of health problems. The PCB oil was given to Defiance Asphalt by GE at no charge, LeFebvre said."
PCBs are still in the fish.
According to NOAA, "Decades of high levels of PCBs and likely harmful effects on living organisms exposed to the contamination in the Hudson River. PCB levels in fish were often 10 or more times the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standards for safe consumption and in water samples tested 10 to 10,000 times higher than that deemed safe for aquatic life, fish-eating wildlife and human consumers of fish. As a result of this pollution, the public has lost the use of these natural resources, for example, due to restrictions and advisories for catching and eating fish and navigational losses due to contamination of the Champlain Canal."
No environmental cause of the county's high cancer rate? Really?
And all this got me looking to a bit of New York State chemical waste history and how the current Warren County situation sounds a bit like what happened in LaSalle, a community in Niagara Falls.
I grew-up in LaSalle.
A suburban community of boxy, near identical homes of families with lots of kids. I lived on 70th Street, thirty blocks from what would become the scene of the one of the largest chemical waste disasters known as Love Canal.
As a bit of history, from 1942 to 1952, the canal was used as a toxic dump for chemical waste by Hooker Electrochemical Company who in 1953, covered the canal and sold it to the Niagara Falls School Board for $1.
Soon, a brand new school, 99th Street School, was built and everyone was so excited. It had a huge swimming pool and for years, kids swam in that pool from all over LaSalle.
I swam in that pool, nearly everyday as a young girl.
The thing is, the school was sitting on 21,800 tons of such chemicals as hexachlorocyclohexanes (lindane); benzylchlorides; organic sulfur compounds (lauryl mercaptans); chlorobenzenes; sodium sulfide/sulfhydrates; various chlorinated waxes, oils, naphthalenes and anilines; benzoyl chlorides; benzotrichlorides; liquid disulfides; or chlorotoluenes.
Over time, people living in LaSalle started noticing black sludge bubbling up into basements, kids playing barefoot got burns on their feet, there was a big increase in miscarriages, still births and birth defects, and people started dying from cancer.
In my family alone, my uncle, who was the custodian of 99th Street School for years and lived nearly across the street, got cancer of the vocal chords; three aunts had breast cancer; a cousin years later died of cancer; my grandfather, stomach cancer; my mother pancreatic cancer; another uncle liver cancer. And our story is not unusual, it’s the same for most families who lived on or near Love Canal.
But it wasn’t until a concerned mom, Lois Gibbs started her own battle against the system did things start to change and in the late 1970s they started evacuating affected families. In the end 800 families were evacuated with the federal government purchasing their homes.
By that time, so many were already dead.
In a study of the cancer and health risks from Love Canal, the health department used similar testing from the state cancer registry as they did for Warren County, and at that time, they also pointed to smoking and lifestyle as a greater risk than the environmental pollutants in Love Canal.
And so now, that has me wondering about the Warren County study and makes me want to ask more questions, to start looking into some of the information residents shared with me about what the know anecdotally tied to local cancer rates and environmental toxins.
Many at Thursday’s presentation, urged to state to take their study further, saying it was flawed.
After Love Canal, Lois Gibbs started an environmental advocacy organization, the Center for Health, Environment and Justice. Gibbs and her organization offers assistance to communities and provides grants to local communities trying to explore these very issues.
Maybe it’s time.
In the words of Lois Gibbs, "I was waiting on someone to knock on my door and tell me what to do, to explain how I could help,” says Lois of the early days of revelations about the infamous Love Canal dump. But no one ever came to my door. So I did something on my own.”
