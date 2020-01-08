Blog: It is in a simple act that dignity is found

"All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence." — Martin Luther King Jr.
It seems to me that sometimes in life wonderful things are born out of the most simple of acts.
When I was traveling south in Mexico with my daughters, our flight stopped at Aeropuerto Internacional Benito Juárez in Mexico City. While walking through the concourse, I saw a pair of sunglasses fall from a man's bag. So like most of us would do, I picked them up and ran to catch the man to return his glasses.
A few days later, while staying in an ocean side villa about an hour north of Guatemala, I saw the man with the sunglasses, he owned the villa and was visiting from Guadalajara.
"You're the woman who brought me my sunglasses in Mexico City," he said, laughing. "You remind me of my wife and daughters."
To make sure we were safe on our without an itinerary journey that summer, he gave us the names of friends throughout Mexico. And from the simple act of picking up his sunglasses, he wrote letters of introduction to each of his friends, asking them to watch out for us.
And they did, probably forever changing our Central American experience.
I will never forget my Dad giving away all our Sunday donuts to a transient man we picked up and drove to the train station when I was a young girl.
And when we were living in Pittsburgh, an inebriated homeless man fell down several steps outside the post office right near where we were parked. My husband ran out of the car.
"Hey let me help you up, buddy," he said, gently lifting the man from the ground and helping him get his footing.
"Everyone deserves dignity," my husband said to me later that day.
And while writing this, i looked up the definition of dignity. This is the one I chose: Dignity is the right of a person to be valued and respected for their own sake, and to be treated ethically.
Over the years, people continue to teach me lessons in dignity and I have come to learn how much it enriches all our lives.
Last week, while interviewing local civil rights leader Lee Braggs, I was again reminded of its value as he told me about how his life has recently grown by being a friend to older people who might have dementia or failing health.
"I'm just treating people the way I would want to be treated if I was in those circumstances," Braggs told me. "Really, its just me being a friend."
It started for Braggs when his friend, Sara Carpenter, asked him to take her Dad, the late David Eissenberg, for a haircut.
"My parents health had started to decline," said Carpenter of Queensbury, adding that at the time we was Glens Falls NAACP secretary. "I first met Lee at the NAACP ... he could see that something was bothering me and he kept asking if he could do something for me."
On that first day, the two men went to the barber, got lunch at "Dirty Dogs," went to the car wash; just a couple of guys spending the day together.
"Her father was a hydro engineer and my job was water too," Braggs said, referring to his career as director of waste water treatment for Great Meadows. "We just hung out together. We played shuffle ball, got haircuts when we still had hair. Just me being a friend and it blossomed from there ... He was quite the man and I learned so much from him."
The two men spent many days together, even as Eissenberg's dementia worsened.
"Some days I told Lee, 'it was not an easy day,'" Carpenter said. "He never flinched.
In time, her father had to move to a home in Cohoes, but Braggs and his wife Angela Braggs started helping with Carpenter's mother, the late Ethel Eissenberg.
"My mother fractured her hip," Carpenter said.
They spent time with Ethel Eissenberg, shopping and cooking together.
"She'd pick the recipe, Lee would get the ingredients and Angela would cook it," Carpenter said. "They baked cakes."
As their friendship developed, Braggs talked about the Martin Luther King March he led each January through downtown Glens Falls.
And despite a walker, an oxygen tank and sub-freezing temperatures, Ethel Eissenberg walked the entire 2018 MLK March with Braggs. The hot pink lettered sign on her walker read, "The time is always right to do what is right, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."
Yep, the power of dignity.
