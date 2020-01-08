Blog: It is in a simple act that dignity is found

And when we were living in Pittsburgh, an inebriated homeless man fell down several steps outside the post office right near where we were parked. My husband ran out of the car.

"Hey let me help you up, buddy," he said, gently lifting the man from the ground and helping him get his footing.

"Everyone deserves dignity," my husband said to me later that day.

And while writing this, i looked up the definition of dignity. This is the one I chose: Dignity is the right of a person to be valued and respected for their own sake, and to be treated ethically.

Over the years, people continue to teach me lessons in dignity and I have come to learn how much it enriches all our lives.

Last week, while interviewing local civil rights leader Lee Braggs, I was again reminded of its value as he told me about how his life has recently grown by being a friend to older people who might have dementia or failing health.

"I'm just treating people the way I would want to be treated if I was in those circumstances," Braggs told me. "Really, its just me being a friend."

It started for Braggs when his friend, Sara Carpenter, asked him to take her Dad, the late David Eissenberg, for a haircut.