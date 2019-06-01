OK. So I got a peek at the hot off the press 2019 Adirondack Film Festival poster the other day. And I can’t stop wondering what it means? Are there clues to the not yet released names of the films slated for the fourth fall festival?
First off, it’s colored in tones and layers of red and black.
Red is fire, red is blood, red is power, passion, love and danger. Then there’s black, my favorite color, the color of morning before sunrise and mourning after death. Black is night, black is mysterious, black is elegance.
There's a John Prine song, "Lake Marie."
He's telling a story about love and then in third part of the song he's talking about a crime scene and he sings, "The police had found two bodies in the woods ... Saw it on the news, on the TV news, in a black and white video. You know what blood looks like in a black and white video? Shadows, shadows, that's exactly what it looks like."
So I wonder if maybe the blackened shadows on the poster are about a crime scene or a love gone bad or maybe it's about shadows. Not beautiful long fall afternoon shadows.
But back alley shadows, the kind of shadows that make the hair on the back of your neck stand-up. The kind of shadows that make you walk faster and spread the car keys through your fingers while walking.
Then there's the guys on a train going into a tunnel.
So I ask my husband what he thinks it looks like and he says, "Two guys on a train, going under a tunnel."
"No," I say.
"Don't be so literal, what does that symbolize?"
And after a bit of back and forth because he's convinced there is no other meaning, he says, "Intrigue."
I shake my head up and down. "Right, right," I say.
So now I'm thinking yes, shadows, love, deception, mystery, intrigue. And before long I'm buried in an online rabbit hole looking up films I remember. Thrillers, psychological thrillers, espionage.Before long, I am looking to see if any of them are on Netflix so I can watch one tonight, almost forgetting that I am trying to figure out what the poster means.
It's been a couple days since I asked my husband about the poster and so I text him, thinking he's had lots more time to think about it.
He says, "Give me some time to think about it."
So I wait for the familiar ping of my phone.
Ping. Oh good. Sure enough he's thought about it.
"Honey, I can't think of anything, sorry," he says.
For me, I'm thinking of things like the all time incredible chase scene in William Friedkin's 1971 "The French Connection."
The absolute tension of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 "Rear Window," especially the scene when they are coming for Jimmy Stewart.
Or what about the painfully sad Fernando Meirelles, "Constant Gardner," with Ralph Fiennes?
Maybe the small tag at the poster's bottom,"Don't Miss the Action," reveals a bit to ponder? Or the little character dangling from a helicopter?
Is this a hint of a war film?
Every time I see someone dangling from a helicopter I think of my husband who flew with the 40th Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron — HH-53B Jolly Green Giants — in Udorn, Thailand. He was the guy who was dangling from the helicopter in enemy territory to pick-up downed and injured U.S. pilots.
I know this is one of those puzzles that time and more information will solve, but in the meantime, exploring films and trying to figure out what might be in store for the fall is something I'll continue because for me it's fun and I get to relive films I hadn't thought of in quite awhile.
How about a real cat and mouse thriller? An action film? A bit of espionage? A foreign war film?
How about a film like "Cape Fear" or "Psycho" or "Rebecca?"
What do you think? Here's the poster, please share your ideas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.