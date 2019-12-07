Years ago, my parents always took all of us on official family vacations to the Finger Lakes and later to Rehobeth Beach every summer.
And these days, I can’t get the vision of our Dad in an old home movie waving to us from one of those amusement park trains while we were on vacation, maybe at Buttermilk Falls. His hand is waving back and forth, like he is saying, “I’ll be right back.”
He’s always been the glue that holds all of us eight kids together, five girls and three boys. And sure, each of us had our own kind of tough spots with our Dad, but throughout it all we always knew he loved us and would be there to hear one of our stories or give us guiding life advice, like “You know Kath, you could write a book about that.”
When I was young, I remember finding a script he wrote for the "Twilight Zone" and I think maybe he’s always wanted to write that book, but never had time.
For several weeks our Dad has been very ill and in and out of the hospital. But each time he rallies and comes back fairly strong and fighting.
Even this time, after he got rushed back to the hospital, he said, “Oh yeah, I’m doing good, but how are you?”
So when my sister called me on Sunday to say things were not good at all, I knew I had to make the nine-hour drive to see him. I was a bit panicked and I couldn’t shake that image of him waving good-bye on that amusement park train.
It was late when I got to the hospital and he didn’t know I was coming.
I peeked in around the corner, “Dad?”
As if stunned, he paused, “What are you doing here?”
I came to see you,” I said.
“You drove all that way?”
And despite his shortness of breath and exhaustion, he immediately wanted to know everything about what I was doing.
“Are you working on any good stories?” he asked and I had to think of something he might enjoy hearing about. That’s when I thought of Odie the dog who got found just before the snow storm. And I detailed every minute of the little Chihuahua running off, to the failed rescue attempts, to the final day when he was found.
“He was only three pounds,” I told him.
“Show me his picture,” he said.
And then he wondered about how such a small dog could survive all week in below freezing weather, without food and other animals roaming around.
So for a few minutes we marveled at Odie’s strength and determination. A bit like my Dad who survived a bomb going right through his ship during World War II and so many other life things like dealing with eight sometimes rebellious children and the challenges that go along with it.
“Are you getting too tired?” I asked.
In a faint whisper he replied, “Oh no, I’m really excited you are here, tell me another story.”
And so I did. There was the story about the 97-year-old Jackson dairy farmer and a few stories about my husband who my Dad loves and a couple animal stories thrown in.
Dad is determined he’s going back to his home in Florida and he starts trying to get up and walk around. "What are my goals, I want it in black and white, what do I need to do to get stronger," he asks.
With the help of everyone in the family, and Dad's determination, we convince the doctors he can do it because after all he has all this help and he's a survivor.
My sister, who lives in Florida, flew up to take him home and she got permission for him to have oxygen on the plane, a hospital bed delivered to Florida and oxygen waiting. My physical therapist daughter helped us all learn about how to help him move without hurting him and for him to do as much as possible on his own.
We took him to my sister's home in Pennsylvania in preparation for the trip to the sunny south.
“I want to catch another Pompano,” he tells me, detailing the near record-breaking one he caught previously. “Oh, yeah it’s a really good eating fish.”
You have free articles remaining.
And my Florida sister and I talk about how we especially don’t like fishy fish.
When we leave the hospital, even sitting in his favorite leather chair is exhausting. Within a short time though, nearly 20 or so people are crammed into the kitchen throwing a dinner together so we can all be with this man we love so much.
He has all these medical things that need constant checking, the oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, weight and on and on.
So my sister places an oximeter on his index finger to make sure he’s getting enough oxygen in his blood. That leads to everyone checking their blood oxygen and so begins, what we dubbed the oxygen challenge. Then there was the blood pressure challenge, the heart rate challenge.
We are all laughing hysterically as if this is the best party game we ever created.
My sister comes into the room, arms loaded with prizes of bandages or disposable wash cloths.
“I want the wash cloth,” my daughter says.
It’s obvious, despite his weakness; our Dad is loving being in the middle of our family antics he's long been part of. So he comes in second in the oxygen challenge and that makes him happy. He gets a large band-aid for his prize.
That night, my sister and I sleep in side-by-side recliners to listen for him since he can’t be left alone. And it feels like so long ago when we shared a room together, me a teen and my sister an innocent 4-year-old. An unusual, but perfect pairing by Mom and Dad.
But taking this night shift makes me realize how scary it is to have the responsibility of caring for someone you love immensely. There’s that constant fear of missing something, of not hearing him or worse, not being able to help. Makes me realize how much my sisters have taken on.
On Thursday, I had to say good-bye and drive north to be at work on Friday. He seemed a bit brighter and he ate the fruit and toast I gave him.
Still, there is something terrifying about saying good-bye and not know when or if you will be together again. But of course, he whispered for me to let him know along the way how I was doing so he wouldn’t worry.
I look at the video of him singing to us in the hospital this week:
“The sun has gone
To bed and so must I
So long, farewell
Auf Weidersehen, goodbye
Goodbye
Goodbye
Goodbye”
On Saturday, my Dad and my Florida sister got on a plane together in Pennsylvania, headed for Florida. He didn’t look too good in the pictures they sent from the airport and we were all so afraid.
Two hours later they landed.
In the picture on the other side of the flight, he was smiling in the sunshine. And my sister was already talking about helping him go fishing.
And now I’m thinking, maybe he can do it. Beat this thing.
So for now, we’ve all still got this man who is the core of our lives. My thoughts return to that old film and him waving to us from the tourist train.
“I’ll be right back,” he says in his wave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.