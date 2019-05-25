Two weeks ago my husband and I planted eight fast-growing trees around the perimeter of our backyard, hoping to create a privacy barrier. The still dormant trees came in the mail.
To some they look like twigs, to us they looked like hope. And so we dug the holes, filled them with manure and put our eight new babies into the ground.
Today, they have already doubled in size and all are filled with beautiful budding green leaves.
And our perennials, especially my bee balm, are spreading and growing much taller than last year.
Each time I look at the buds promising brilliant blooms, I am reminded of a book first published 50 years ago this year, "Hope For the Flowers: A parable about life, revolution, hope, caterpillars & butterflies," by Trina Paulis.
My mother gave me a copy many years ago. And it is one of those books that you either love or hate. When I looked it up recently, I saw a handful of people who really thought it was trite or insignificant. i was surprised, even though I believe it is a book we all interpret with the lens of our experience.
For me, "Hope for the flowers" it is simple and it is brilliant.
At first glance, this story about two caterpillars, Stripe and Yellow, looks like a children's book. But it is really an allegorical novel for adults.
And the themes of greed, power grabbing and trying to climb to the top of the caterpillar pillar seem more relevant today than when I read it 20 or so years ago.
At first, Stripe and Yellow, who are in love, enjoy just munching on leaves as fat little caterpillars. Over time, Stripe is restless and leaves Yellow behind to again take the grueling journey up the caterpillar pillar that everyone else is climbing.
For me this is a book about choices, about myth and faith, about unconditional love, about becoming.
Maybe I keep thinking about this book because of my garden or because my husband and I have, over our decades together, traveled in search of something more, only to discover more is right where we are together. Or maybe it is because I see a ruthless, greedy, unforgiving rapacity at the top levels of government, reminiscent of this pillar Stripe and Yellow are climbing.
In the book a grey- haired caterpillar covers himself with silky threads as Yellow watches alone, without Stripe. "As he wove the last bit around his head he called: 'You'll be a beautiful butterfly, we’re all waiting for you.'
