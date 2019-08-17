{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighter memorial

Honoring fallen fighters during a June memorial event in Hudson Falls. 

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

Last week I reported on a memorial event for Hudson Falls Firefighter Paul MacMurray, who lost his life in the massive Parkview Hotel fire in August 1994.

Since those stories ran, I've heard from two other people telling me about other firefighters who lost their lives in local or regional fires. 

Kathleen Hart wrote to tell me about her husband, John T. Hart Sr., who was a corrections officer and firefighter for South Glens Falls.

"John died while supervising a crew from Mt. McGregor prison, fighting a fire on Shelving Rock in Fort Ann on Sept., 9, 2002," Hart write. "John's name appears on the firefighter memorial in Albany and on the wall in Washington D.C., as well as the MacBoston Fire Truck."

I also heard from a former Schuyler Hose Company firefighter about Brian Myers Sr., an engineer with the Schuyler Hose Company, who lost his life  fighting a New Years Day fire Prospector’s Bar & Grill fire on Jan. 1‚ 1997.

Firefighters risk their lives each day they answer the call for a fire. And as a reporter covering fires, I have seen them battling blazes in the most dire conditions, never complaining and always making sure everyone is safe. They stay on the scene long past the neighborhood spectators until they are certain there are no remaining embers or hot spots that might re-ignite. 

Firefighters and their families deserve thanks and recognition for all their sacrifices.

To see the comprehensive New York listing of firefighters killed while fighting fires, visit the FEMA Firefighter site online. 

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

