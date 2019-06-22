We bought our Greek Revival home four years ago this week. The deed said it was built in 1857, but a local historian told me she thinks it is much older, dating to the 1820s.
It has all the wonderful things that old homes have, very crooked and slanting doorways, thick 12-inch walls, an odd closet that opens to a brick wall and another closet within a closet.
This is not our first old home, but it is our first completely renovated inside. The others we have owned started with no plumbing or electrical. And a Second Empire Victorian we bought had a huge hole in the kitchen behind the cabinets to the outside before we rebuilt the back of the home.
Initially, we were thrilled, no more repairs, no more cracking walls and falling plaster, no more leaking roof.
But as we settled in, we kept thinking something wasn't right. It felt too new, too perfect, too complete.
So we started disassembling all the new to restore it to the old. First was the kitchen sink. After an exhaustive search we found a very old (not as old as the house) very heavy and deep cast iron double sink in Burlington, Vermont.
And with some wrangling we got that 100-pound plus sink in.
We added in an old stained glass window from a Pittsburgh church we brought with us and a large front porch gargoyle, also from an old building in Pittsburgh.
Then the bathroom. We tore out all the new cabinets and put in a Waterfall dresser with a vessel sink, that felt better.
The thing is you never know what you will find when you start tearing things out. I read of people who have found valuable jewels behind sinks, rolls of money, some even uncovered gold coins.
One time when we were restoring a vintage sofa, we found $1,000.
We removed all the new lighting fixtures and one by one we have replaced them with vintage chandeliers, my two favorites, one with hanging colored glass fruit in red, purple, amber and green glass and a very old crystal chandelier we brought from Pittsburgh that my husband restored for me.
At the closing of our house, i thought I overheard the previous owner telling the realtor that there were pillars inside the house. And since that time, we have been trying to figure out where they might be.
Well, a couple weeks ago my husband saw the previous owner and asked if he knew where the pillars were.
He said when he was removing wallpaper some of the plaster came off, exposing part of one pillar, it was on the side of the French doors.
There was this odd closet in a small front room that we always hated and it was on the opposite side from where the pillar was seen. We couldn't stand it, we had to get that wall down and thought, "Let's try inside the closet."
So, we each took swings at the drywall, creating a very large hole.
"Is it there?" I asked, trying to see inside.
Taking a flashlight, my husband looked inside the wall and at first nothing. But we kept on and there it was in its perfect glory, a hand-carved floor to archway pillar with no flaws. We kept going, well mostly my husband did, and over the past week we have set free four beautiful pillars, three archways and transformed two rooms into one.
We are pretty sure there are one or two more pillars and after we finish all the archway repairs, we will look for those too.
Now the house feels right. And last night we said, it seems like all those new walls and doors are just not us, we are most happy when restoring old homes to their original beauty.
