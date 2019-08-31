GLENS FALLS — Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Katherine Chambers of the Council for Prevention came up to me in Glens Falls City Park, smiling.
Chambers had been writing "In Loving Memory" on wind chimes that would be placed on the Friends of Recovery Tree of Hope that she and Ashley Livingston planted two years ago in the park. And to hear them tell the story of the tree planting saga, makes me love the tree even more.
"We are blessed every year with the wind," Katherine said, adding that she worried all day the chimes would not have enough breeze to make a sound.
But as if on cue, much like the Hawaiian, moaʻe pehu (trade winds), the air floated back and forth, giving the chimes the power of sound.
As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event that aims to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death, Ashley and Katherine invited people to come and place a chime on the tree in remembrance of someone they had lost to addiction.
And at exactly 5 p.m., local church bells rang out, along with the tinkling chimes, for those who left too soon.
So I stood there and watched as families gathered to shine light on their mother, sister, brother, wife, father, best friend, all lost to addiction and many from a drug overdose.
It was one of those beautiful moments the imprint a soul forever, a moment that gets me in my throat and makes my heart race a bit, afraid that i might cry.
I looked at some of the photographs on the luminary bags, I saw their vibrance. I saw joy in posted pictures, even a brother and sister who both died of an overdose this year, and I was sad they were gone. Sad for the families and sad for all of us, never able to know what they might have brought into all our lives.
Walking to my car, I started thinking about a beloved friend who battled heroin addiction since he was in high school. In and out of recovery, he tried methadone for several years and then off everything, clean for over a decade.
In his clean years, we had been so intimately close, but I lost touch over the years and often wondered how he was. On a Saturday night, maybe 20 years ago, I got a call from his daughter, telling me that a week before his college graduation, he died of an overdose.
It was like taking a bullet to the heart. "Oh no," I said. And actually, for years afterward I dreamed of a faceless man who plunged his finger into my heart. i had the dream repeatedly.
His daughter told me about his funeral, where they buried him under a tree on a hill and how they played Bob Dylan, the Band and Cream. He loved Robbie Robertson and Tom Waits, especially "Diamonds on My Windshield. " he could devour pounds and pounds of fresh shrimp carefully dipped into very hot cocktail sauce and he especially loved trips to Longwood Gardens to see the orchids.
At that time in my life, he was like my north, my compass for many things.
I know the exact spot he was buried, near Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. We walked there many times together.
He's the guy who taught me about music, about Lou Reed, about dancing to rock 'n roll as if no one is watching even if you're not very good at it, about seeing an orchid's miraculous beauty.
He brought me every Carlos Casteneda book published and at my college graduation gave me a card that said "I hope you get over your fear of success."
And as I stood there in city park, I wanted to know about the lives remembered in the chimes.
Who did he love?
Did she laugh with abandon?
Where were they born?
What did they like packed in their lunch? A tuna sandwich? Fig bars?
Each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control, thousands are lost to addiction, In 2017 alone, opioid overdoses killed 47,600 people in this country.
But so often when that happens, they are defined not by who they were, but by their addiction. And it seems to me, what Ashley and Katherine are doing is bringing light and love to those lost.
“It matters not who you love, where you love, why you love, when you love or how you love, it matters only that you love.” — John Lennon
