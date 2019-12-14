BLOG: Calling all grand dames

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli reporter - Washington County Follow Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After working on my Sunday feature about the late Jean Rikhoff this week, I thought about her friend Ron Pisano saying she was "the last of the grand dames."

And I thought, yes, he's right.

Regrettably Rik, as all her friends called her, and I never met before her passing last year. But in putting together the story, I was mesmerized by the tales of foreign lands and her long lost mysterious loves.

From the stories her friends lovingly shared, I instantly saw that she was brilliant, outspoken and fearless. The type of woman I grew-up with and the type of woman I am immediately drawn to.

As I continued to think about the grand women in my own life, I imagined that we each have a vision and definition of what that means, depending on our life filter.

But for me it personifies most of the women on my father's Canadian side of the family. My aunts and great aunts and great great aunts. They were elegant, bawdy, perfumed and always brilliant, wearing their trademark spike heels, red lipstick and fur wraps. These are what I call wonderful wild women.

My aunts — Mabel, Mickey, Helen, Genevieve, Mame, Margaret — could laugh that kind of raucous laugh that drew everyone into it, even if they have no idea what it's about.