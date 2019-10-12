Earlier this summer, while covering the "Lights for Liberty" vigil in downtown Glens Falls, I saw 15-year-old Jenna Nichols who had locked herself inside a small dog cage, her fingers clasping the bars, exactly like the photo attached to her cage of a young girl locked in a detention center at the border.
“I don’t want to grow up in a world where children are in cages,” said Nichols, of Moreau, when she later spoke at the vigil. “I don’t want to grow up in a world where children are shot.”
Nichols' display got my attention, and I kept thinking about the hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of atrocities committed at the border against children.
And I wondered what it would be like to escape persecution with my parents. What would it be like after a long day of walking, to rest and talk about our dreams and hopes for this new life. What if, as we talked and dreamed of a better life in America and as we got closer we were excited like at the end of an arduous journey. What if we were then turned away or worse split apart at the border, leaving us homeless or living in cages?
I was one of the lucky ones.
I had a near perfect growing up in the brown boxy rancher at 443 70th in Niagara Falls. I is where i shared a giant bed with my three sisters, where I ate fresh tomatoes from my father's garden, where I learned to ride a bike, capture frogs and talk long into the night with my mom. And even when life dealt a blow here and there, I always had those early days to lean on, a lifeline of sorts.
So I kept wondering, what if I had to flee with my parents, would those shared moments have also carried me forward?
After learning about an exhibition, "Painting the Border; a Child's Voice," at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, I was reminded of my early childhood and of Nichols in the cage.
The exhibition, gathered by Skidmore professor Diana Barnes and curated by students in her first-year seminar course "Chaos Finds a Voice: The Politics of Identity in the U.S./Mexico Borderlands," is comprised of drawings created by children trapped at the border in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico.
And as I started thinking about it, i wondered if some of the children are relying on the same kinds of family memories to carry them through the rough spots, the really rough ones.
At a recent rally in downtown Glens Falls Barnes asked:
You have free articles remaining.
"What about the children sleeping in the Juarez streets?"
What about the children who are in shelters, 100s unaccompanied?"
Barnes, who has made many journeys to the border at El Paso, visited these children recently and with the help of a local El Paso artist, she had them paint their response to the question, "What do you think about the border?"
As expected some of their images reveal rejection, loss, fear. But others reveal hope.
"The artists, ages 5 to 18, are children who, either alone or with parents, are among more than 15,000 asylum seekers stranded in Ciudad Juárez under the Migration Protection Protocols (also known as “Return to Mexico”)," said Barnes.
Some of the children painted beautiful images of their homes before they started their exodus north, their paintings were told in bright brushstrokes of love, with animals and family, just the way I did as a kid.
And I thought, yes, that's their home, their touchstone so to speak. And I kept thinking, I hope they can cling to their recollections along a much darker journey.
Still, for others it is a grim story of loss, tragedy and dashed dreams.
Barnes shares the story of an 18-year-old woman who illustrates people lying face down in the Rio Grande, of a wall and as they cross the wall they are being shot.
The exhibit at Skidmore is a collaborative effort initiated by Barnes, organized in Juárez by Organization for world Peace representative Lucero de Alba, the El Paso NGO Seguimos Adelante, and El Paso artist Cimi Alvarado.
The paintings by the young artists are on display at Skidmore College’s Case Center Gallery through Oct. 18 and they are most certainly worth viewing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.